Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

May 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-22.16

-20.49

-0.05

0.64

Depreciation

-10.83

-9.38

-9.22

-10.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.16

-9.26

9.9

3.87

Other operating items

Operating

-37.16

-39.14

0.61

-5.79

Capital expenditure

33.15

-6.89

5.87

6.69

Free cash flow

-4.01

-46.03

6.48

0.89

Equity raised

88.59

129.58

143.11

70.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

122.75

75.77

66.85

47.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.68

Net in cash

207.33

159.32

216.45

119.79

