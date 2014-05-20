Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-22.16
-20.49
-0.05
0.64
Depreciation
-10.83
-9.38
-9.22
-10.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.16
-9.26
9.9
3.87
Other operating items
Operating
-37.16
-39.14
0.61
-5.79
Capital expenditure
33.15
-6.89
5.87
6.69
Free cash flow
-4.01
-46.03
6.48
0.89
Equity raised
88.59
129.58
143.11
70.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
122.75
75.77
66.85
47.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.68
Net in cash
207.33
159.32
216.45
119.79
