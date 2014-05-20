iifl-logo-icon 1
Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1,177
(0.60%)
May 20, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

233.14

273.21

266.99

284.41

yoy growth (%)

-14.66

2.33

-6.12

12.77

Raw materials

-165.95

-215.12

-205.25

-217.49

As % of sales

71.18

78.73

76.87

76.47

Employee costs

-24.77

-21.07

-17.92

-18.11

As % of sales

10.62

7.71

6.71

6.37

Other costs

-62.6

-53

-38.68

-38.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.85

19.4

14.48

13.49

Operating profit

-20.19

-15.98

5.13

10.43

OPM

-8.66

-5.85

1.92

3.66

Depreciation

-10.83

-9.38

-9.22

-10.3

Interest expense

-5.32

-2.21

-1.77

-4.94

Other income

14.19

7.09

5.81

5.46

Profit before tax

-22.16

-20.49

-0.05

0.64

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-22.16

-20.49

-0.05

0.64

Exceptional items

0

0

-6.71

36.21

Net profit

-22.16

-20.49

-6.76

36.86

yoy growth (%)

8.12

202.9

-118.35

-912.49

NPM

-9.5

-7.5

-2.53

12.96

