|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
233.14
273.21
266.99
284.41
yoy growth (%)
-14.66
2.33
-6.12
12.77
Raw materials
-165.95
-215.12
-205.25
-217.49
As % of sales
71.18
78.73
76.87
76.47
Employee costs
-24.77
-21.07
-17.92
-18.11
As % of sales
10.62
7.71
6.71
6.37
Other costs
-62.6
-53
-38.68
-38.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.85
19.4
14.48
13.49
Operating profit
-20.19
-15.98
5.13
10.43
OPM
-8.66
-5.85
1.92
3.66
Depreciation
-10.83
-9.38
-9.22
-10.3
Interest expense
-5.32
-2.21
-1.77
-4.94
Other income
14.19
7.09
5.81
5.46
Profit before tax
-22.16
-20.49
-0.05
0.64
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-22.16
-20.49
-0.05
0.64
Exceptional items
0
0
-6.71
36.21
Net profit
-22.16
-20.49
-6.76
36.86
yoy growth (%)
8.12
202.9
-118.35
-912.49
NPM
-9.5
-7.5
-2.53
12.96
