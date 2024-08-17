Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,172.1
Prev. Close₹1,169.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.59
Day's High₹1,177
Day's Low₹1,172.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹75.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)397.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.13
44.3
64.79
71.56
Net Worth
25.51
47.68
68.17
74.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
233.14
273.21
266.99
284.41
yoy growth (%)
-14.66
2.33
-6.12
12.77
Raw materials
-165.95
-215.12
-205.25
-217.49
As % of sales
71.18
78.73
76.87
76.47
Employee costs
-24.77
-21.07
-17.92
-18.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-22.16
-20.49
-0.05
0.64
Depreciation
-10.83
-9.38
-9.22
-10.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.16
-9.26
9.9
3.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.66
2.33
-6.12
12.77
Op profit growth
26.29
-411.5
-50.8
144.63
EBIT growth
-7.91
-1,162.53
-69.2
-564.94
Net profit growth
8.12
202.9
-118.35
-912.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
IAN EDWARD BROWN
Managing Director
MANOJ KHULLAR
Alternate Director
RICHARD MARCEL VERLAQUE
Director
VALDIRENE BASTOS LICHT
Additional Director
CHIDANANDA KRISHNA BHAGWAT
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated in Sep.65, Albright & Wilson Chemicals India (AWCIL), formerly known as Albright Morarji & Pandit was promoted by Albright & Wilson, UK, the Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co and the Pandit family.The company manufactures and sells phosphoric acid (24,000 tpa) and sodium tripolyphosphate (30,000 tpa). It diversified into the manufacture of sulphuric acid and LAB sulphonic acid. In 1992-93, it acquired the plant for synthetic detergents and active detergent sulphonates from the Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co, Roha. In Jan.94, it came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 55/- per share to set up a plant at Roha to manufacture di-calcium phosphate, (inst. cap. : 3000 tpd). The project was abandoned as market conditions for DCP had changed adversely.The companys products are used in the detergent, textile, dyestuff, metal treatment, water treatment, fertiliser, sugar and phosphate industries. The product di-calcium phosphate is the basic raw material required in the manufacture of toothpaste. The main users are Colgate-Palmolive (India), Balsara Hygiene Products, etc. During 1995-96, Albright & Wilson Plc, UK, has increased its stake from 39.75% to 73% in Jun.96 and the name was subsequently changed to Albright & Wilson Chemicals India Ltd. During the year 1999, Rhodia SA had acquired Albright and Wilson plc through ISPG Ltd.Rhone-Poulenc India has divested its holding in Rhodia Chemicals in favour of Albright & Wilson Chemicals India for Rs 15 lakh. After the deal,
Read More
