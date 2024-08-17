iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged Share Price

1,177
(0.60%)
May 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,172.1

Prev. Close

1,169.95

Turnover(Lac.)

4.59

Day's High

1,177

Day's Low

1,172.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

75.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

397.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:47 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 91.32%

Foreign: 91.32%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 8.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.13

44.3

64.79

71.56

Net Worth

25.51

47.68

68.17

74.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

233.14

273.21

266.99

284.41

yoy growth (%)

-14.66

2.33

-6.12

12.77

Raw materials

-165.95

-215.12

-205.25

-217.49

As % of sales

71.18

78.73

76.87

76.47

Employee costs

-24.77

-21.07

-17.92

-18.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-22.16

-20.49

-0.05

0.64

Depreciation

-10.83

-9.38

-9.22

-10.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.16

-9.26

9.9

3.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.66

2.33

-6.12

12.77

Op profit growth

26.29

-411.5

-50.8

144.63

EBIT growth

-7.91

-1,162.53

-69.2

-564.94

Net profit growth

8.12

202.9

-118.35

-912.49

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

IAN EDWARD BROWN

Managing Director

MANOJ KHULLAR

Alternate Director

RICHARD MARCEL VERLAQUE

Director

VALDIRENE BASTOS LICHT

Additional Director

CHIDANANDA KRISHNA BHAGWAT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated in Sep.65, Albright & Wilson Chemicals India (AWCIL), formerly known as Albright Morarji & Pandit was promoted by Albright & Wilson, UK, the Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co and the Pandit family.The company manufactures and sells phosphoric acid (24,000 tpa) and sodium tripolyphosphate (30,000 tpa). It diversified into the manufacture of sulphuric acid and LAB sulphonic acid. In 1992-93, it acquired the plant for synthetic detergents and active detergent sulphonates from the Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co, Roha. In Jan.94, it came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 55/- per share to set up a plant at Roha to manufacture di-calcium phosphate, (inst. cap. : 3000 tpd). The project was abandoned as market conditions for DCP had changed adversely.The companys products are used in the detergent, textile, dyestuff, metal treatment, water treatment, fertiliser, sugar and phosphate industries. The product di-calcium phosphate is the basic raw material required in the manufacture of toothpaste. The main users are Colgate-Palmolive (India), Balsara Hygiene Products, etc. During 1995-96, Albright & Wilson Plc, UK, has increased its stake from 39.75% to 73% in Jun.96 and the name was subsequently changed to Albright & Wilson Chemicals India Ltd. During the year 1999, Rhodia SA had acquired Albright and Wilson plc through ISPG Ltd.Rhone-Poulenc India has divested its holding in Rhodia Chemicals in favour of Albright & Wilson Chemicals India for Rs 15 lakh. After the deal,
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.