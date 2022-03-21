Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
0.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.54
41.58
44.26
36.04
Net Worth
56.74
42.78
45.46
36.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.54
2.02
2.45
1.35
Total Liabilities
60.28
44.8
47.91
37.88
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.41
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
58.04
43.79
47.09
36.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.83
0.59
0.74
0.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.01
0.83
0.78
0.84
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.22
-0.03
-0.05
Creditor Days
29
48.34
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.01
0
1.8
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
60.27
44.8
47.92
37.87
