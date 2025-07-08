Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹4.11
Prev. Close₹3.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹4.11
Day's Low₹4.11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹414.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.49
P/E0.46
EPS8.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
0.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.54
41.58
44.26
36.04
Net Worth
56.74
42.78
45.46
36.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.37
0.37
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.21
-0.1
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.13
0.24
0.71
0.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.1
-0.01
-0.08
Working capital
0.03
-1.04
0.19
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-557.09
-118.71
386.59
-98.08
EBIT growth
365.99
-66.04
-7.85
-131.75
Net profit growth
592.54
-83.73
0.09
-128.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Deepa Bhavsar
Independent Director
Jash Dalia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar
Whole-time Director
Vishal Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Prateek Parag Parekh
11-B Mittal Tower Nariman Poin,
Free Press Journal Marg,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-61155300
Website: http://www.ridhisynthetics.com
Email: investor_grievance@rediffmail.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd was originally incorporated as Ridhi Holdings and Traders Limited as a public limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated S...
Reports by Ridhi Synthetics Ltd
