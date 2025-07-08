iifl-logo
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Share Price Live

4.11
(4.85%)
Mar 21, 2022|09:26:13 AM

  • Open4.11
  • Day's High4.11
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.92
  • Day's Low4.11
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value414.82
  • EPS8.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:03 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.04%

Non-Promoter- 25.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

0.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.54

41.58

44.26

36.04

Net Worth

56.74

42.78

45.46

36.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.37

0.37

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.21

-0.1

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.13

0.24

0.71

0.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.1

-0.01

-0.08

Working capital

0.03

-1.04

0.19

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-557.09

-118.71

386.59

-98.08

EBIT growth

365.99

-66.04

-7.85

-131.75

Net profit growth

592.54

-83.73

0.09

-128.55

No Record Found

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ridhi Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Deepa Bhavsar

Independent Director

Jash Dalia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Kumar

Whole-time Director

Vishal Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Prateek Parag Parekh

Registered Office

11-B Mittal Tower Nariman Poin,

Free Press Journal Marg,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-61155300

Website: http://www.ridhisynthetics.com

Email: investor_grievance@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd was originally incorporated as Ridhi Holdings and Traders Limited as a public limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated S...
Reports by Ridhi Synthetics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ridhi Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Ridhi Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd is ₹0.49 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd is 0.46 and 0.01 as of 21 Mar ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ridhi Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Mar ‘22

What is the CAGR of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd?

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 15.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ridhi Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.96 %

