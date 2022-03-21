Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.13
0.24
0.71
0.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.1
-0.01
-0.08
Working capital
0.03
-1.04
0.19
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
0.81
-0.9
0.88
0.71
Capital expenditure
0
-0.03
0
0
Free cash flow
0.81
-0.93
0.88
0.71
Equity raised
80.22
61.92
47.25
39.27
Investing
10.11
12.05
3.81
3.92
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
91.14
73.04
51.95
43.91
