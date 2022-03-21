iifl-logo
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.11
(4.85%)
Mar 21, 2022

Ridhi Synthetics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.13

0.24

0.71

0.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.1

-0.01

-0.08

Working capital

0.03

-1.04

0.19

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

0.81

-0.9

0.88

0.71

Capital expenditure

0

-0.03

0

0

Free cash flow

0.81

-0.93

0.88

0.71

Equity raised

80.22

61.92

47.25

39.27

Investing

10.11

12.05

3.81

3.92

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.14

73.04

51.95

43.91

