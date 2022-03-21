iifl-logo
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.11
(4.85%)
Mar 21, 2022|09:26:13 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.37

0.37

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.21

-0.1

0

As % of sales

74.94

58.19

0

0

Other costs

-0.35

-0.1

-0.2

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.19

26.67

0

0

Operating profit

-0.26

0.05

-0.3

-0.06

OPM

-69.13

15.12

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.4

0.18

1.02

0.84

Profit before tax

1.13

0.24

0.71

0.78

Taxes

-0.34

-0.1

-0.01

-0.08

Tax rate

-30.67

-43.9

-2.59

-10.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.78

0.13

0.7

0.7

Exceptional items

0

-0.02

0

0

Net profit

0.78

0.11

0.7

0.7

yoy growth (%)

592.54

-83.73

0.09

-128.55

NPM

209.13

30.19

0

0

