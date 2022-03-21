Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.37
0.37
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.21
-0.1
0
As % of sales
74.94
58.19
0
0
Other costs
-0.35
-0.1
-0.2
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.19
26.67
0
0
Operating profit
-0.26
0.05
-0.3
-0.06
OPM
-69.13
15.12
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.4
0.18
1.02
0.84
Profit before tax
1.13
0.24
0.71
0.78
Taxes
-0.34
-0.1
-0.01
-0.08
Tax rate
-30.67
-43.9
-2.59
-10.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.78
0.13
0.7
0.7
Exceptional items
0
-0.02
0
0
Net profit
0.78
0.11
0.7
0.7
yoy growth (%)
592.54
-83.73
0.09
-128.55
NPM
209.13
30.19
0
0
