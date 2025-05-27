|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2025
|19 May 2025
|Ridhi Synthetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Adoption of Audited Financial Results for Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|6 Feb 2025
|RIDHI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY. Integrated Filing (Financials) for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|RIDHI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13/11/2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|RIDHI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
