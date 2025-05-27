Board Meeting 27 May 2025 19 May 2025

Ridhi Synthetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Adoption of Audited Financial Results for Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

RIDHI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY. Integrated Filing (Financials) for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

RIDHI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13/11/2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024