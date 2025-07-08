iifl-logo
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Company Summary

4.11
(4.85%)
Mar 21, 2022|09:26:13 AM

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Summary

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd was originally incorporated as Ridhi Holdings and Traders Limited as a public limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 1981 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Ridhi Synthetic Traders Limited pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 22, 1987 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra consequent upon change of name. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Ridhi Synthetics Limited pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 20, 2000 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra consequent upon change of name.The Company is presently engaged in activities of investment in shares and securities and renting of immovable properties.

