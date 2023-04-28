Riga Sugar Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-143.43
-83.57
-36.02
-11.33
Net Worth
-128.99
-69.13
-21.58
3.11
Minority Interest
Debt
218.32
112.12
118.57
127.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
89.33
42.99
96.99
130.99
Fixed Assets
151.07
156.09
160.56
156.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
9.36
9.36
Networking Capital
-68.34
-113.56
-74.83
-38.44
Inventories
3.77
6.72
83.99
119.55
Inventory Days
30.99
200.19
Sundry Debtors
1.13
1.13
5.28
6.59
Debtor Days
5.21
12.58
Other Current Assets
12.11
12.82
17.16
15.8
Sundry Creditors
-57.3
-120.93
-157.94
-161.93
Creditor Days
557.72
376.45
Other Current Liabilities
-28.05
-13.3
-23.32
-18.45
Cash
6.61
0.48
1.9
3.26
Total Assets
89.34
43.01
96.99
130.98
