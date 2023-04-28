Riga Sugar Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-38.01
-24.09
-20.81
-4.09
Depreciation
-5.18
-5.21
-4.71
-4.32
Tax paid
-9.35
0
-0.04
-0.64
Working capital
-37.38
-101.53
-23.3
-34.32
Other operating items
Operating
-89.93
-130.84
-48.87
-43.37
Capital expenditure
0.9
11.91
11.34
-74.2
Free cash flow
-89.03
-118.93
-37.53
-117.57
Equity raised
-72.21
23.19
112.47
138.81
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
47.05
53.79
76.49
90.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-114.2
-41.94
151.43
111.29
No Record Found
