SectorSugar
Open₹4.86
Prev. Close₹5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹5.25
Day's Low₹4.86
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-144.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-143.43
-83.57
-36.02
-11.33
Net Worth
-128.99
-69.13
-21.58
3.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.14
153.13
101.51
181.99
yoy growth (%)
-48.31
50.85
-44.22
1.02
Raw materials
-75.93
-129.19
-66.3
-141.07
As % of sales
95.95
84.36
65.31
77.51
Employee costs
-6.66
-16.33
-18.83
-14.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-38.01
-24.09
-20.81
-4.09
Depreciation
-5.18
-5.21
-4.71
-4.32
Tax paid
-9.35
0
-0.04
-0.64
Working capital
-37.38
-101.53
-23.3
-34.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.31
50.85
-44.22
1.02
Op profit growth
158.05
427.24
-112.94
-5.82
EBIT growth
120.03
193.97
-128.89
17.73
Net profit growth
96.56
15.55
340.27
107.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
1,078.85
|0
|19,181.53
|-231.7
|0.83
|813.67
|142.84
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
597.4
|35.08
|12,061.65
|220.02
|1
|1,503.68
|177.37
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
369.5
|32.56
|8,088.28
|175.04
|0.68
|1,549.3
|141.92
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
33.25
|0
|7,077.23
|54.4
|0
|2,542.5
|-6.13
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,871.1
|46.38
|4,854.24
|35.16
|0.32
|493.87
|1,418.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
O P Dhanuka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sulekha Dutta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dilip Kumar Datta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P J Bhide
Independent Director
Richa Ajitsaria
14 Netaji Subhas Road,
2nd Floor,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-66071600
Website: http://www.rigasugar.com
Email: cs.rigasugar@gmail.com; riga@vsnl.net
34/1 A,
Sudhir Chatterjee St,
Kolkata - 700006
Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679
Website: -
Email: skcdilip@gmail.com
Summary
Incorporated in Sep.80, Riga Sugar Company Ltd (RSCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Belsund Sugar & Industries (BSIL). The sugar mill of RSCL, which was established in 1932 was under BSIL and wa...
