Riga Sugar Company Ltd Share Price Live

5.25
(5.00%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:26:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.86
  • Day's High5.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5
  • Day's Low4.86
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-144.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Riga Sugar Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

4.86

Prev. Close

5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

5.25

Day's Low

4.86

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-144.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Riga Sugar Company Ltd Corporate Action

Riga Sugar Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Riga Sugar Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:46 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 31.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Riga Sugar Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

14.44

14.44

14.44

14.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-143.43

-83.57

-36.02

-11.33

Net Worth

-128.99

-69.13

-21.58

3.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.14

153.13

101.51

181.99

yoy growth (%)

-48.31

50.85

-44.22

1.02

Raw materials

-75.93

-129.19

-66.3

-141.07

As % of sales

95.95

84.36

65.31

77.51

Employee costs

-6.66

-16.33

-18.83

-14.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-38.01

-24.09

-20.81

-4.09

Depreciation

-5.18

-5.21

-4.71

-4.32

Tax paid

-9.35

0

-0.04

-0.64

Working capital

-37.38

-101.53

-23.3

-34.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.31

50.85

-44.22

1.02

Op profit growth

158.05

427.24

-112.94

-5.82

EBIT growth

120.03

193.97

-128.89

17.73

Net profit growth

96.56

15.55

340.27

107.11

Riga Sugar Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

1,078.85

019,181.53-231.70.83813.67142.84

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

597.4

35.0812,061.65220.0211,503.68177.37

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

369.5

32.568,088.28175.040.681,549.3141.92

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

33.25

07,077.2354.402,542.5-6.13

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,871.1

46.384,854.2435.160.32493.871,418.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Riga Sugar Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

O P Dhanuka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sulekha Dutta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dilip Kumar Datta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P J Bhide

Independent Director

Richa Ajitsaria

Registered Office

14 Netaji Subhas Road,

2nd Floor,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-66071600

Website: http://www.rigasugar.com

Email: cs.rigasugar@gmail.com; riga@vsnl.net

Registrar Office

34/1 A,

Sudhir Chatterjee St,

Kolkata - 700006

Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679

Website: -

Email: skcdilip@gmail.com

Summary

Incorporated in Sep.80, Riga Sugar Company Ltd (RSCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Belsund Sugar & Industries (BSIL). The sugar mill of RSCL, which was established in 1932 was under BSIL and wa...
Reports by Riga Sugar Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Riga Sugar Company Ltd share price today?

The Riga Sugar Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Riga Sugar Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riga Sugar Company Ltd is ₹7.58 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Riga Sugar Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Riga Sugar Company Ltd is 0 and -0.04 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Riga Sugar Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riga Sugar Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riga Sugar Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of Riga Sugar Company Ltd?

Riga Sugar Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.32%, 3 Years at 16.04%, 1 Year at -52.40%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -26.98% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Riga Sugar Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Riga Sugar Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.47 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 31.51 %

