Riga Sugar Company Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Sep.80, Riga Sugar Company Ltd (RSCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Belsund Sugar & Industries (BSIL). The sugar mill of RSCL, which was established in 1932 was under BSIL and was transferred to the company from Oct.81. The sugar factorys (inst. cap. : 800 tcd) capacity was increased to 1000 tcd in 1954 and to 1219 tcd in 1964. In 1987, the mill was modernised and expanded the capacity to 2000 tcd.The companys major products are sugar and non-potable ethyl alcohol. Ethyl alcohol derived from molasses finds wide use in both the potable and industrial sectors. It is also used as feedstock in producing acetaldehyde, acetic acid, acetic anhydride, acetone, ethylene, butadiene, etc. In 1987, modernisation-cum-expansion programme to increase the capacity to 2000 tcd was completed.The company came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 40) in Jul.94 to part-finance the expansion of its sugarcane crushing capacity from 2000 tcd to 2500 tcd and to diversify by setting up a 50-klpd ethyl alcohol plant to produce value-added products from the by-product. The distillery division has started its operations in September,1995.The installed capacity of sugar was increased from 2500 TCD to 3500 TCD during 1999-2000.In 1999-2000 the company implemented the scheme of Sugar Technology Mission (STM) project for Technological Upgradation-cum-Capacity Optimisation Scheme of Sugar Unit as approved by STM, Government of India at the Projected cost of 2675 Lacs and simultaneously undertaken expansion scheme for increasing the capacity to 3500, which was completed in season 1999-2000. Consequent to said STM Scheme, the Major machineries of the sugar plant was newly installed like replacement of entire Mills, addition of Boiler, Turbine and Equipments in Boiling/Manufacturing House.During 2000-2001 the company installed Wireless communication system for connecting the Cane Centres and Areas with the Sugar Factory to have smooth communication with the Cane Growers.The expansion project of sugar plant from 3500 TCD to 4500/5000 TCD was completed during 2006-07. The New Ethanol Plant of the factory commenced commercial operation from 4th April, 2007 and supplied during the year 4.20 Lacs B.L. to Oil companies at different locations in Bihar and Jharkhand for admixing with Petrol.The Sugar Plant of the Company again expanded capacity from 5,000 TCD to 5,500 TCD during 2011- 12. The Company set-up co-generation Plant for producing additional 3 MW of Electricity in 2014 and started supplying power to state electricity substation from 14th January 2016.