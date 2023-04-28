Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.14
153.13
101.51
181.99
yoy growth (%)
-48.31
50.85
-44.22
1.02
Raw materials
-75.93
-129.19
-66.3
-141.07
As % of sales
95.95
84.36
65.31
77.51
Employee costs
-6.66
-16.33
-18.83
-14.53
As % of sales
8.42
10.66
18.55
7.98
Other costs
-17.23
-15.62
-17.89
-14.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.77
10.2
17.62
8.04
Operating profit
-20.69
-8.02
-1.52
11.74
OPM
-26.15
-5.23
-1.49
6.45
Depreciation
-5.18
-5.21
-4.71
-4.32
Interest expense
-17.57
-14.81
-17.65
-15.02
Other income
5.44
3.94
3.07
3.51
Profit before tax
-38.01
-24.09
-20.81
-4.09
Taxes
-9.35
0
-0.04
-0.64
Tax rate
24.6
0
0.2
15.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-47.37
-24.09
-20.85
-4.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-47.37
-24.09
-20.85
-4.73
yoy growth (%)
96.56
15.55
340.27
107.11
NPM
-59.85
-15.73
-20.54
-2.6
