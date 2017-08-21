iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Balance Sheet

0.39
(%)
Aug 21, 2017|10:08:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

26.69

26.69

26.69

26.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-65.91

0.14

45.36

46.9

Net Worth

-39.22

26.83

72.05

73.59

Minority Interest

Debt

57.38

51.4

49.24

41.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.31

4.24

4.41

2.65

Total Liabilities

22.47

82.47

125.7

117.81

Fixed Assets

23.9

55.53

60.6

63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.78

0.63

Networking Capital

-1.82

26.61

63.67

53.26

Inventories

0

25.07

39.17

27.22

Inventory Days

0

124.04

124.15

96.71

Sundry Debtors

0.66

2.43

27.18

41.64

Debtor Days

6.79

12.02

86.15

147.95

Other Current Assets

0.84

1.23

2.35

4.7

Sundry Creditors

-0.75

-0.43

-3.12

-16.3

Creditor Days

7.71

2.12

9.88

57.91

Other Current Liabilities

-2.57

-1.69

-1.91

-4

Cash

0.38

0.33

0.64

0.83

Total Assets

22.46

82.47

125.69

117.8

