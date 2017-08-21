Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
26.69
26.69
26.69
26.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-65.91
0.14
45.36
46.9
Net Worth
-39.22
26.83
72.05
73.59
Minority Interest
Debt
57.38
51.4
49.24
41.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.31
4.24
4.41
2.65
Total Liabilities
22.47
82.47
125.7
117.81
Fixed Assets
23.9
55.53
60.6
63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.78
0.63
Networking Capital
-1.82
26.61
63.67
53.26
Inventories
0
25.07
39.17
27.22
Inventory Days
0
124.04
124.15
96.71
Sundry Debtors
0.66
2.43
27.18
41.64
Debtor Days
6.79
12.02
86.15
147.95
Other Current Assets
0.84
1.23
2.35
4.7
Sundry Creditors
-0.75
-0.43
-3.12
-16.3
Creditor Days
7.71
2.12
9.88
57.91
Other Current Liabilities
-2.57
-1.69
-1.91
-4
Cash
0.38
0.33
0.64
0.83
Total Assets
22.46
82.47
125.69
117.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.