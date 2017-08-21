iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.39
(%)
Aug 21, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

35.46

73.76

115.15

102.72

yoy growth (%)

-51.92

-35.93

12.09

11.06

Raw materials

-62.14

-107.89

-103.52

-90.31

As % of sales

175.23

146.26

89.9

87.92

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.29

-0.72

-0.44

As % of sales

0.74

0.4

0.63

0.43

Other costs

-0.7

-0.97

-3.01

-3.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.98

1.31

2.61

3.52

Operating profit

-27.64

-35.39

7.88

8.33

OPM

-77.96

-47.97

6.84

8.11

Depreciation

-31.53

-3.43

-2.13

-2.22

Interest expense

-6.96

-5.1

-5.69

-4.43

Other income

0.18

0.03

0.03

0.11

Profit before tax

-65.95

-43.89

0.08

1.8

Taxes

-0.06

-1.31

-1.62

-0.38

Tax rate

0.1

3

-1,990.93

-21.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-66.02

-45.21

-1.54

1.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-66.02

-45.21

-1.54

1.41

yoy growth (%)

46.03

2,829.68

-208.92

-13.68

NPM

-186.17

-61.29

-1.34

1.37

