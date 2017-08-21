Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
35.46
73.76
115.15
102.72
yoy growth (%)
-51.92
-35.93
12.09
11.06
Raw materials
-62.14
-107.89
-103.52
-90.31
As % of sales
175.23
146.26
89.9
87.92
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.29
-0.72
-0.44
As % of sales
0.74
0.4
0.63
0.43
Other costs
-0.7
-0.97
-3.01
-3.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.98
1.31
2.61
3.52
Operating profit
-27.64
-35.39
7.88
8.33
OPM
-77.96
-47.97
6.84
8.11
Depreciation
-31.53
-3.43
-2.13
-2.22
Interest expense
-6.96
-5.1
-5.69
-4.43
Other income
0.18
0.03
0.03
0.11
Profit before tax
-65.95
-43.89
0.08
1.8
Taxes
-0.06
-1.31
-1.62
-0.38
Tax rate
0.1
3
-1,990.93
-21.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-66.02
-45.21
-1.54
1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-66.02
-45.21
-1.54
1.41
yoy growth (%)
46.03
2,829.68
-208.92
-13.68
NPM
-186.17
-61.29
-1.34
1.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.