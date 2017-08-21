iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.39
(%)
Aug 21, 2017|10:08:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-65.95

-43.89

0.08

1.8

Depreciation

-31.53

-3.43

-2.13

-2.22

Tax paid

-0.06

-1.31

-1.62

-0.38

Working capital

-27.99

-36.24

12.56

21.16

Other operating items

Operating

-125.54

-84.88

8.88

20.35

Capital expenditure

-0.08

0

-0.43

-1.3

Free cash flow

-125.63

-84.88

8.45

19.05

Equity raised

0.25

90.71

93.8

90.96

Investing

0

0

-0.08

0.05

Financing

12.8

9.26

14.63

19.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-112.58

15.08

116.8

129.6

