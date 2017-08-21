Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-65.95
-43.89
0.08
1.8
Depreciation
-31.53
-3.43
-2.13
-2.22
Tax paid
-0.06
-1.31
-1.62
-0.38
Working capital
-27.99
-36.24
12.56
21.16
Other operating items
Operating
-125.54
-84.88
8.88
20.35
Capital expenditure
-0.08
0
-0.43
-1.3
Free cash flow
-125.63
-84.88
8.45
19.05
Equity raised
0.25
90.71
93.8
90.96
Investing
0
0
-0.08
0.05
Financing
12.8
9.26
14.63
19.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-112.58
15.08
116.8
129.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.