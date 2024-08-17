Summary

Rishabhdev Technocable was incorporated on November 24, 1994 under the guidance and supervision of Shri Bhanwar Lal Golchha, Shri Sunil Golchha and Shri Kamal Chand Golchha being the Promoters of the Company. The main business of the Company, at the time of incorporation, was trading in various types of cables namely electrical cables, instrumentation cables, process control cables and specialty custom made wires and cables.In June 1997, the company made an initial public offering of its shares and was listed on the Pune Stock Exchange Limited (PSE) and the Jaipur Stock Exchange Limited (JSE).During the year 2001-02, the company sold some of its Fixed Assets (Capital Work in Progress) for a consideration of Rs. 80.32 lacs and utilized Rs 37.53 lacs towards of acquisition of shares in Komet Wire Industries Private Limited (KWIPL), which was engaged in manufacturing of cables, thus giving us a foothold in manufacturing.On July 25, 2002 the company acquired 27,500 equity shares of Komet Wire Industries Private Limited,(aggregating to 55% of paid up equity share capital thereof) having its manufacturing facilities at 731/1, 730/1 and 730/4 Vapi Daman Road, Village Dabhel, Daman 396215 (Unit I) Daman.. The Company acquired further 4970 shares of KWIPL as a fresh allotment on March 31, 2003, by which the shareholding the company in KWIPL increased to 64.94%.The company commenced its independent manufacturing activities towards the end of March 2004 with a small set-up in a portion

Read More