Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Share Price

0.39
(%)
Aug 21, 2017|10:08:00 AM

Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

0.39

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

0.39

Day's Low

0.39

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-14.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:47 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.00%

Non-Promoter- 97.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

26.69

26.69

26.69

26.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-65.91

0.14

45.36

46.9

Net Worth

-39.22

26.83

72.05

73.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

35.46

73.76

115.15

102.72

yoy growth (%)

-51.92

-35.93

12.09

11.06

Raw materials

-62.14

-107.89

-103.52

-90.31

As % of sales

175.23

146.26

89.9

87.92

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.29

-0.72

-0.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-65.95

-43.89

0.08

1.8

Depreciation

-31.53

-3.43

-2.13

-2.22

Tax paid

-0.06

-1.31

-1.62

-0.38

Working capital

-27.99

-36.24

12.56

21.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.92

-35.93

12.09

11.06

Op profit growth

-21.87

-549

-5.47

22.75

EBIT growth

52.08

-770.97

-7.27

12.13

Net profit growth

46.03

2,829.68

-208.92

-13.68

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil B Golechha

Director

Amla Prasad P Mishra

Director

Umashankar M Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd

Summary

Rishabhdev Technocable was incorporated on November 24, 1994 under the guidance and supervision of Shri Bhanwar Lal Golchha, Shri Sunil Golchha and Shri Kamal Chand Golchha being the Promoters of the Company. The main business of the Company, at the time of incorporation, was trading in various types of cables namely electrical cables, instrumentation cables, process control cables and specialty custom made wires and cables.In June 1997, the company made an initial public offering of its shares and was listed on the Pune Stock Exchange Limited (PSE) and the Jaipur Stock Exchange Limited (JSE).During the year 2001-02, the company sold some of its Fixed Assets (Capital Work in Progress) for a consideration of Rs. 80.32 lacs and utilized Rs 37.53 lacs towards of acquisition of shares in Komet Wire Industries Private Limited (KWIPL), which was engaged in manufacturing of cables, thus giving us a foothold in manufacturing.On July 25, 2002 the company acquired 27,500 equity shares of Komet Wire Industries Private Limited,(aggregating to 55% of paid up equity share capital thereof) having its manufacturing facilities at 731/1, 730/1 and 730/4 Vapi Daman Road, Village Dabhel, Daman 396215 (Unit I) Daman.. The Company acquired further 4970 shares of KWIPL as a fresh allotment on March 31, 2003, by which the shareholding the company in KWIPL increased to 64.94%.The company commenced its independent manufacturing activities towards the end of March 2004 with a small set-up in a portion
QUICKLINKS FOR Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd

Information
Financials
Results
News
