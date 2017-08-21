Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd Management Discussions

FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Report contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words or phrases like “will”, “aim", “believe”, “expect", “will continue", “anticipate”, “estimate", “intend”, “plan”, “seek to", “future”, “objective", “project”, “should” and similar expressions or variations of such expressions, that are “forward looking statements”. Similarly, the statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are also forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that could cause actual results differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant statement.

Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by the forward looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, regulatory changes pertaining to the cable industry in India and our ability to respond to them, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India and our overseas markets which have an impact on our business activities or investments, the monetary and fiscal policies of India, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the performance of the financial markets in India and globally, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes and changes in competition in our industry. The following discussion is based on internally prepared statistical information and publicly available information.

OVERVIEW F.Y 2015-16

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Cable & Automation industry in India

Power and Industrial Electrification and Digital Telecom network spread across the country form the critical infrastructure backbone of India’s economy. This infrastructure is undoubtedly dependent upon the manufacturers of power & Industrial automation cables and manufacturers of Networking & telecom cables in the Indian cables industry. With the market environment shifting to a more competitive and complex plan, the Company has taken strategic measures by moving up the technology path and shaping its future with a distinctive competitive edge to ensure long term sustainable growth.

Apart from the power cables and automation, telecom cables, Indian cable manufacturers are producing technologically advanced specialty cables including instrumentation systems and cables, process control instruments and cables, and we also deal with various major all types of cotton fabric cloth tape for use in various types of protection material for domestic purpose and industries and general purpose, which are used by the Indian industrial projects and general house hold users.

The Indian Electrical control and energy cable industry is highly fragmented with large number of cables producers. Many of these companies are small-scale cables producers, the smallest of which are family-run operations which use the most basic production equipments. There has been very limited consolidation amongst the major players in the industry. The tendency of cable companies to grow organically, rather than by acquisition of competitors, means that no dominant groups have emerged in the industry. The sector witnessed sustained market depression during the period 2014-2015 we hope there will be upswing in the cables industries so that we can grow in a high growth sector,

The company have suffered heavy losses due to various reasons such as underutilization of installed capacity, change in the market demand and delay in various industrial approvals and certifications from eminent project consultants & engineers. We have time to time opted latest technology and added various new product segment in last 7 years and have always been in implementing the required changes in product range and segment by modernization of Plant & Machinery, We have installed one of the best software for Technology up-gradation and modernization for improving the product design and cables as per international standard. Many times time we have faced difficulties in achieving the object due to under utilization of our installed capacity & lack of working capital, some of the most critical situation we have faced were Volatility in Metal & Steel market, Demand of industrial electrical cable due to which large prestigious orders were cancelled . Apart from BIS approvals and certification we have faced various challenges like not been issued Vendor Registration from number of eminent buyers as all large buyers have there own listed fixed and identified suppliers and they do not enlist new vendor Large buyers of our cables generally asked us for various paper approvals and documentation and when we finally approved by their QC & Vendor Registration Department than the special terms were discussed by various reputed buyers for supply of cables within 6 to 9 months payment terms and they place order only if we supply cables with vanpue-iftspection and certification with site inspection and then they make payment after 6 to 9 months which is not with this heavy risk of rejection of cables if we disagree their other terms for such practice for new vendor need to induct more than 100 Crores to achieve 50 to 60 % installed capacity, Amounting to Rs.10 to 100 Crores is required and we have requested our growth partners bankers and financial institution to infuse funds based on our enhancement of working capital as per projection, but have not funded us due to various internal banking norms. We have also requested our esteemed bankers for CDR (Corporate debt restructuring so that we can get investor in on going facility but not received any approval and our Bank Accounts was classified as NPA.

Various norms to be followed is amongst the major challenges to be faced by small upcoming promoters like us for example BID Bond , Bank Guarantee Performance and various other heavy expenses , we were unable to bear such heavy expenses which made our business in slow down . Apart from above we have also faced various big challenges from other government departments. For last 6 years we have been submitting the documents and most of the notices issued to us have been ordered in our favor including demand order notice. We have recently settled various issues of the government departments which were pending from last 6 years. Since we have to manage the plant and overall compliances of various government authorities but we have been under financed by all our esteemed bankers and we have never been sanctioned and disbursed the facility on time whenever required to execute our prestigious orders, With this the company was unable to fulfill all its commitments to top level management so they all left and also our various prestigious orders were cancelled and most of all 20 years of our reputed customers were lost due to insufficient fund for executing the valued customers orders.

From last several years we have not been properly & timely financed by bankers in spite of our regular submission of proposals. Even after that we have achieved the sales of Rs.5.29 Lacs in the 1st year grown up to Rs.115 Crores in F.Y.2013-14. Now we are planning to approach all customers in infra customers, solar cables customer and LED lighting customer by trading of cables as our plant is with Our Esteemed Bankers. And we have to run the business to survive and pay to the department.

All major business facility Silvassa plant has been shut down from last year and now new trading division is under planning stage to re start the developed market and it will be marketed by India’s one of the most reputed cables company, the full-fledged business will start in next 3 to 6 months and many customers approvals and government samples have been sent for certification and after receiving the certification of approvals, we will find suitable working capital partner & we hope by this running of new division and with our 21 years of knowledge we will convert our company in profitability.

CHALLENGES, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Financial Market Risks

We are exposed to financial market risks from changes in interest rates and inflation.

Interest Rate Risk - Our interest rate risk arises from short term and long-term borrowings. Borrowings obtained at variable rate expose us to cash flow interest rate risk. Many of our existing loan as well as loans which we propose to raise to fund our proposed capital expenditure would be linked to respective bank PLR, any rise in interest rates could have our bankers to push for a higher rate of interest on the loans.

Inflation Risk - We are affected by inflation as any rise in inflation may lead to increment in cost of raw materials, fuel & power cost, employee cost, etc.

Significant Economic Changes affecting our Business operations.

Any major change in the industrial policies of the government may have a significant impact on our operations. Except the above, there are no significant economic changes that may materially affect or likely to affect income from continuing Business operations.

COMPANY OUTLOOK

The Company is operating with focused efforts on cost control, reduction in cycle time, improvement on operational efficiency and efficient Working Capital Management. Programs This has helped the Company in controlling costs and also to be competitive. Timely delivery has reaffirmed the dependable image created by the Company in the market.

The gross sales have decrease from Rs.7376.70 Lacs to Rs.3546.57 in F.Y.2015-16

INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Company has formulated certain policies to oversee the Internal Controls both from the business trade process and regulatory compliance point of view. The Company has also formulated a Corporate Policy on Internal Controls to provide a structured framework for identifying and rectifying Internal Control weaknesses as also monitoring and reporting the same to the Corporate Management. It details the specific responsibilities and tasks enjoined upon the employees in certain positions.

Apart from structured framework, the Company has well documented policies, procedures and authorization guidelines commensurate with the level of responsibility and standard operating procedures specific to respective businesses.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The following table sets forth certain information with respect to the results of operations of the Company as derived from our restated financial statements for the period indicated:

Particulars For the period ending March 31 2016 2015 Net Sales 3546.56 7376.70 Other Income 18.72 3.33 Increase / Decrease in Stock (2504.30) (656.08) Total 1060.98 6723.95 Expenditure Material consumed / Purchases 3710.51 10133.17 Employee Expenses 26.50 29.61 Manufacturing Expenses 10.56 16.86 Administration Expenses 58.91 80.17 Total 3807.26 10259.81 Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization (2746.28) (3535.86) Less: Interest & Bank Charges 696.65 510.73 Earnings Before Depreciation, Tax (3442.15) (4046.59) Less: Depreciation 3153.07 343.02 Earnings Before Tax (6595.99) (4389.61) Less: Provision for Taxation Deferred Tax Liability 6.68 61.17 Less: Tax Paid Net Profit after tax but before prior period adjustment (6602.67) (4450.78) Less: Prior Period Adjustment 0.0 70.61 Net Profit After Tax and Extra Ordinary Items (6602.67) (4521.39)

Comparison of year ended March 31, 2016 with year ended March 31, 2015.

Income

Sales - Our sales in fiscal 2016 were Rs. 3546.57 as against Rs. 7376.70 lacs in fiscal 2015.

Other Income - Our other income Rs. 18.72 in the fiscal 2016 to Rs3.33lacs in the fiscal 2015.

Expenditure

Material Expenses - In fiscal 2016 our Input material expenses / purchases amounted to Rs 3710.51 Lacs constituting 104.62% of net sales while Input material expenses in 2015 were

Rs. 10133.17 lacs constituting 137.36% of net sales.

Manufacturing Expenses - Our manufacturing expenses stood at Rs. 10.56 Lacs in fiscal 2016 i.e. 0.297 % of net sales as compared to Rs. 16.86 lacs in fiscal 2015, i.e. 0.22 % of net sales.

Administrative Expenses - The administrative expenses stood at Rs. 58.91 Lacs in fiscal 2016 i.e. 1.66 % of net sales as compared to Rs. 80.17 lacs in fiscal 2015, i.e. 1.08 % of net sales.

Employee Expenses - The employee expenses stood at Rs 26.50 Lacs in fiscal 2016 i.e. 0.747 %of net sales as compared to Rs. 29.61 Lacs in fiscal 2015, i.e. 0.40 % of net sales.

Interest & Bank Charges - Interest expenses amounted to Rs. 696.65 Lacs in fiscal 2016 i.e. 19.64% of net sales as compared Rs.510.73 Lacs in fiscal 2015 i.e. 6.92% of net sales. The increase is on account of additional working capital loans borrowed from banks to fund additional working capital requirements.

Depreciation - Depreciation amounted to Rs. 3153.07 Lacs in fiscal 2016 i.e. 88.90 % net sales as compared to Rs. 343.02 Lacs in fiscal 2015 i.e. 4.65% of net sales.

Provision for Taxation - The provision for tax for the fiscal 2016 was NIL as compared to provision for tax of NIL in the fiscal 2015.

Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization (EBIDTA) - We recorded an EBIDTA of Rs. (2746.28) Lacs in fiscal 2016 as against an EBIDTA of Rs. (3535.86) lacs in fiscal 2015, with EBIDTA margin Decreases from 546.68% in fiscal 2015 to 22.33% .in fiscal 2016.

Net Profit after tax and prior period adjustment - Our Net Loss for the fiscal 2016 stood at Rs. 6602.67 lacs as against Loss Rs. 4521.39 of for fiscal 2015.

Operating Activities

Cash flow from operating activities mainly depends on our operating profits and changes in net working capital. The following table summarizes our cash flows from operations for each of the years ended 2014-2015 and Current FY- 2015-2016.

Particulars For the year ended March 31st 2016 2015 Net Profit before tax and extraordinary items (6595.99) (4389.60) Operating profit before working capital changes (2763.31) (3519.31) Adjustment for changes in working capital 3382.29 3895.17 Cash Used in operations 618.98 375.85 Direct Taxes Paid / Provisions Adjusted 0 (70.61) Cash Flow before Extraordinary Items 618.98 305.24 Extraordinary Items - . Net Cash from operating activities 618.98 305.24

Net cash Flow From operating activities in the fiscal 2016 was Rs. 618.98. lacs, reflecting a net profit before tax and extraordinary items of Rs. (6595.99) lacs, depreciation & preliminary expenses write off of Rs. 3153.07 lacs, Profit on sale of fixed asset of Rs. 14.88 lacs, and interest Expenses of Rs 696.65 lacs. Working capital adjustment included decrease in trade & other receivables of Rs. 177.34 lacs, decrease in inventories of Rs. 2506.94 lacs and Increase in trade and other payables & Short Term Loan of Rs. 694.85 lacs. After all adjusting, the net cash Flow From operating activities was Rs 618.98 lacs in the fiscal 2016.

Net cash Flow From operating activities in the fiscal 2015 was Rs. 305.24. lacs, reflecting a net profit before tax and extraordinary items of Rs. (4389.60) lacs, depreciation & preliminary expenses write off of Rs. 346.52 lacs, Loss on sale of fixed asset of Rs. 16.37 lacs, and interest Expenses of Rs 510.73 lacs. Working capital adjustment included decrease in trade & other receivables of Rs.2476.54 lacs, decrease in inventories of Rs. 1409.69 lacs and Increase in trade and other payables of Rs. 66.03 lacs. After adjusting for taxes and provision of Rs.127.71 lacs, the net cash Flow From operating activities was Rs 305.24 lacs in the fiscal 2015.

Financing Activities

The following table summarizes our cash flows from financing activities for each of the years ended March 31, 2016 and 2015.

Particulars For the year ended March 31st 2016 2015 Proceeds from Call Money of Share Capital Proceeds of Loans from Banks / Institutions - - Proceeds / (Repayment) of Unsecured Loans, Long Term Borrowing 54.31 22.80 Dividend Paid (Including Tax) - - Interest & Finance charges paid (696.65) (510.73) Net Cash (used in) / from financing activities (642.33) (487.93)

Net cash Used in financing activities in the fiscal 2016 was Rs 642.33 lacs, primarily comprising of proceeds of call money on share capital to the tune of Rs Nil, proceeds of loans from banks of Rs Nil Lacs, net proceeds of unsecured loans & long term borrowing was Rs 54.31 Lacs, offset by dividend payment of Rs Nil and interest and finance charges of Rs 696.65 Lacs, resulting in net cash used in financing activities being Rs. 642.33 Lacs.

Net cash Used in financing activities in the fiscal 2015 was Rs 487.93 lacs, primarily comprising of proceeds of call money on share capital to the tune of Rs Nil, proceeds of loans from banks of Rs Nil Lacs, net proceeds of unsecured loans & long term borrowing was Rs 22.80 Lacs, offset by dividend payment of Rs Nil and interest and finance charges of Rs 510.73 Lacs, resulting in net cash used in financing activities being Rs. 487.93 Lacs.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Over the years, we have expanded our product range and have added variety of cables in our product range like Industrial control cables, Hi- Tech- data cables, Process control instrument systems & signal cables, Thermocouple extension and Compensating cables, Computer application, Hi- Bit rate networking cables, Digital data communication systems, Specialty cables and Customized cables. And also PVC Compound and Domestic & Industrial Protection Fabric Material, with the objective of moving up the value chain we identified new opportunities and are now diversifying into Electrical Low Voltage Energy and Power cables on a major level.

Our Company is a regular supplier to many large Corporate and well known Public and Private Sector Undertakings Since last Several years

Our Company is ISO Certified and having BIS-ISI Mark on Our Cables ISI-694, ISI: 1554 ISI 7098 certified by Bureau of Indian Standards

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

One of the ‘Key" reasons for the exponential growth of Rishabhdev is undoubtedly its "People Given the right environment and nurturing that is provided, time and time again seemingly “Ordinary" people surprise the Company as they deliver extraordinary results This has indeed been the cornerstone of “Rishabhdev" resounding success. We are committed to ensure adequate safety for our workers. The workers are provided with suitable protective requirements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:-

Statements mentioned in the Management Discussion Analysis about the Companys objectives, estimates, and expectations may be “forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys performance include economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and rice conditions in domestic market in which your Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws, statutes and other incidental/related matters