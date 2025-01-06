iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishiroop Ltd Cash Flow Statement

211.45
(-6.60%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.3

17.27

-3.31

11.89

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.47

-0.53

-0.63

Tax paid

-4.46

-8.47

0.47

-3.82

Working capital

-5.4

11.02

-1.77

9.2

Other operating items

Operating

10.71

19.33

-5.14

16.64

Capital expenditure

1.23

-0.13

-5.59

0.15

Free cash flow

11.94

19.2

-10.73

16.79

Equity raised

143.93

98.25

105.39

97.57

Investing

13.13

22.04

0.87

-10.51

Financing

0.26

0.2

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.16

Net in cash

169.26

139.69

95.53

105.02

