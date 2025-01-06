Rishiroop Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.3
17.27
-3.31
11.89
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.47
-0.53
-0.63
Tax paid
-4.46
-8.47
0.47
-3.82
Working capital
-5.4
11.02
-1.77
9.2
Other operating items
Operating
10.71
19.33
-5.14
16.64
Capital expenditure
1.23
-0.13
-5.59
0.15
Free cash flow
11.94
19.2
-10.73
16.79
Equity raised
143.93
98.25
105.39
97.57
Investing
13.13
22.04
0.87
-10.51
Financing
0.26
0.2
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.16
Net in cash
169.26
139.69
95.53
105.02
