iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rishiroop Ltd Share Price

211.45
(-6.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open229.45
  • Day's High233
  • 52 Wk High292.75
  • Prev. Close226.4
  • Day's Low210
  • 52 Wk Low 125
  • Turnover (lac)30.11
  • P/E7.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value149.45
  • EPS31.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)193.76
  • Div. Yield0.79
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rishiroop Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

229.45

Prev. Close

226.4

Turnover(Lac.)

30.11

Day's High

233

Day's Low

210

52 Week's High

292.75

52 Week's Low

125

Book Value

149.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

193.76

P/E

7.29

EPS

31.06

Divi. Yield

0.79

Rishiroop Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

arrow

Rishiroop Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rishiroop Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rishiroop Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

9.16

9.16

9.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

113.91

91.14

84.57

76.75

Net Worth

123.07

100.3

93.73

86.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

84.39

54.59

40.55

60.28

yoy growth (%)

54.57

34.64

-32.73

29.08

Raw materials

-62.48

-41.72

-33.04

-45.01

As % of sales

74.03

76.42

81.47

74.67

Employee costs

-3.83

-3.48

-3.49

-2.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.3

17.27

-3.31

11.89

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.47

-0.53

-0.63

Tax paid

-4.46

-8.47

0.47

-3.82

Working capital

-5.4

11.02

-1.77

9.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.57

34.64

-32.73

29.08

Op profit growth

101.55

-297.29

-135.44

156.12

EBIT growth

22.89

-669.08

-125.33

30.39

Net profit growth

-43.83

-1,155.84

-135.18

9.78

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rishiroop Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rishiroop Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aditya Kapoor

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvind Kapoor

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijyatta Jaiswal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Angelo A Fernandes

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Atul Rameschandra Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hemant Vakil

Independent Director

Sitendu Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishiroop Ltd

Summary

Rishiroop Limited, is the merged entity of the erstwhile, Puneet Resins Ltd and Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd. The Company was incorporated in September, 1984 in the State of Maharashtra. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing of polymer blends for the rubber & plastics industries. The polymer blends are used in the manufacture of petrol hoses, LPG tubing, O-rings, seals & gaskets, printing & textile rollers, cable sheathing, automotive components, etc. Polymer compounding is the science of developing rubber mixtures with suitable raw materials and their doses to achieve optimal processing and performance in the end rubber product. It is a critical intermediate product for the medium and small unit making various rubber products. Besides Polymer blends, the Company also sells other complimentary products sourced from abroad.The Company received ISO 9001:2000 Certification and has been a pioneer in introducing various grades of rubber compounds in India. In 2015-16, Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd and the Company got amalgamated and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 31st July, 2015. In terms of the said Scheme, 71,03,935 Optionally Convertible Preference shares (OCPS) were allotted on 8th September, 2015 to the erstwhile shareholders of Rishiroop Rubber (International) Limited. Upon the amalgamation, the name of the Company was also changed from Puneet Resins Limited to Rishiroop Limited on August 11, 2015.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rishiroop Ltd share price today?

The Rishiroop Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹211.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rishiroop Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishiroop Ltd is ₹193.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rishiroop Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rishiroop Ltd is 7.29 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rishiroop Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishiroop Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishiroop Ltd is ₹125 and ₹292.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rishiroop Ltd?

Rishiroop Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.75%, 3 Years at 22.19%, 1 Year at 79.90%, 6 Month at 29.78%, 3 Month at 10.95% and 1 Month at -2.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rishiroop Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rishiroop Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.35 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishiroop Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.