SectorTrading
Open₹229.45
Prev. Close₹226.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.11
Day's High₹233
Day's Low₹210
52 Week's High₹292.75
52 Week's Low₹125
Book Value₹149.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)193.76
P/E7.29
EPS31.06
Divi. Yield0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.16
9.16
9.16
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.91
91.14
84.57
76.75
Net Worth
123.07
100.3
93.73
86.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
84.39
54.59
40.55
60.28
yoy growth (%)
54.57
34.64
-32.73
29.08
Raw materials
-62.48
-41.72
-33.04
-45.01
As % of sales
74.03
76.42
81.47
74.67
Employee costs
-3.83
-3.48
-3.49
-2.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.3
17.27
-3.31
11.89
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.47
-0.53
-0.63
Tax paid
-4.46
-8.47
0.47
-3.82
Working capital
-5.4
11.02
-1.77
9.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.57
34.64
-32.73
29.08
Op profit growth
101.55
-297.29
-135.44
156.12
EBIT growth
22.89
-669.08
-125.33
30.39
Net profit growth
-43.83
-1,155.84
-135.18
9.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aditya Kapoor
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvind Kapoor
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijyatta Jaiswal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Angelo A Fernandes
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Atul Rameschandra Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hemant Vakil
Independent Director
Sitendu Sharma
Summary
Rishiroop Limited, is the merged entity of the erstwhile, Puneet Resins Ltd and Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd. The Company was incorporated in September, 1984 in the State of Maharashtra. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing of polymer blends for the rubber & plastics industries. The polymer blends are used in the manufacture of petrol hoses, LPG tubing, O-rings, seals & gaskets, printing & textile rollers, cable sheathing, automotive components, etc. Polymer compounding is the science of developing rubber mixtures with suitable raw materials and their doses to achieve optimal processing and performance in the end rubber product. It is a critical intermediate product for the medium and small unit making various rubber products. Besides Polymer blends, the Company also sells other complimentary products sourced from abroad.The Company received ISO 9001:2000 Certification and has been a pioneer in introducing various grades of rubber compounds in India. In 2015-16, Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd and the Company got amalgamated and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 31st July, 2015. In terms of the said Scheme, 71,03,935 Optionally Convertible Preference shares (OCPS) were allotted on 8th September, 2015 to the erstwhile shareholders of Rishiroop Rubber (International) Limited. Upon the amalgamation, the name of the Company was also changed from Puneet Resins Limited to Rishiroop Limited on August 11, 2015.
The Rishiroop Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹211.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishiroop Ltd is ₹193.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rishiroop Ltd is 7.29 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishiroop Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishiroop Ltd is ₹125 and ₹292.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rishiroop Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.75%, 3 Years at 22.19%, 1 Year at 79.90%, 6 Month at 29.78%, 3 Month at 10.95% and 1 Month at -2.90%.
