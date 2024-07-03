Summary

Rishiroop Limited, is the merged entity of the erstwhile, Puneet Resins Ltd and Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd. The Company was incorporated in September, 1984 in the State of Maharashtra. Presently, the Company is in the business of manufacturing of polymer blends for the rubber & plastics industries. The polymer blends are used in the manufacture of petrol hoses, LPG tubing, O-rings, seals & gaskets, printing & textile rollers, cable sheathing, automotive components, etc. Polymer compounding is the science of developing rubber mixtures with suitable raw materials and their doses to achieve optimal processing and performance in the end rubber product. It is a critical intermediate product for the medium and small unit making various rubber products. Besides Polymer blends, the Company also sells other complimentary products sourced from abroad.The Company received ISO 9001:2000 Certification and has been a pioneer in introducing various grades of rubber compounds in India. In 2015-16, Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd and the Company got amalgamated and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 31st July, 2015. In terms of the said Scheme, 71,03,935 Optionally Convertible Preference shares (OCPS) were allotted on 8th September, 2015 to the erstwhile shareholders of Rishiroop Rubber (International) Limited. Upon the amalgamation, the name of the Company was also changed from Puneet Resins Limited to Rishiroop Limited on August 11, 2015.

