The Board of Directors recommended dividend @ 18 % i.e. Rs. 1.80 per equity share of Rs.10/- each (subject to deduction of tax at source) for the financiat year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the sharehotders at the ensuing 39th Annual Genera[ Meeting of the Company. Dividend, if approved by the sharehotders, witI be paid/dispatched within the statutory period as prescribed under Companies Act, 2013.