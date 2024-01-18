|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|-
|1.8
|18
|Final
|The Board of Directors recommended dividend @ 18 % i.e. Rs. 1.80 per equity share of Rs.10/- each (subject to deduction of tax at source) for the financiat year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the sharehotders at the ensuing 39th Annual Genera[ Meeting of the Company. Dividend, if approved by the sharehotders, witI be paid/dispatched within the statutory period as prescribed under Companies Act, 2013.
