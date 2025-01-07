iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishiroop Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

219.1
(3.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

84.39

54.59

40.55

60.28

yoy growth (%)

54.57

34.64

-32.73

29.08

Raw materials

-62.48

-41.72

-33.04

-45.01

As % of sales

74.03

76.42

81.47

74.67

Employee costs

-3.83

-3.48

-3.49

-2.97

As % of sales

4.54

6.38

8.61

4.93

Other costs

-4.92

-2.86

-7.32

-2.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.83

5.23

18.06

4.9

Operating profit

13.15

6.52

-3.3

9.33

OPM

15.58

11.95

-8.15

15.47

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.47

-0.53

-0.63

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.24

-0.23

-0.25

Other income

9.11

11.47

0.76

3.45

Profit before tax

21.3

17.27

-3.31

11.89

Taxes

-4.46

-8.47

0.47

-3.82

Tax rate

-20.93

-49.08

-14.28

-32.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.84

8.79

-2.84

8.07

Exceptional items

0

21.2

0

0

Net profit

16.84

29.99

-2.84

8.07

yoy growth (%)

-43.83

-1,155.84

-135.18

9.78

NPM

19.96

54.94

-7

13.39

