Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
84.39
54.59
40.55
60.28
yoy growth (%)
54.57
34.64
-32.73
29.08
Raw materials
-62.48
-41.72
-33.04
-45.01
As % of sales
74.03
76.42
81.47
74.67
Employee costs
-3.83
-3.48
-3.49
-2.97
As % of sales
4.54
6.38
8.61
4.93
Other costs
-4.92
-2.86
-7.32
-2.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.83
5.23
18.06
4.9
Operating profit
13.15
6.52
-3.3
9.33
OPM
15.58
11.95
-8.15
15.47
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.47
-0.53
-0.63
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.24
-0.23
-0.25
Other income
9.11
11.47
0.76
3.45
Profit before tax
21.3
17.27
-3.31
11.89
Taxes
-4.46
-8.47
0.47
-3.82
Tax rate
-20.93
-49.08
-14.28
-32.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.84
8.79
-2.84
8.07
Exceptional items
0
21.2
0
0
Net profit
16.84
29.99
-2.84
8.07
yoy growth (%)
-43.83
-1,155.84
-135.18
9.78
NPM
19.96
54.94
-7
13.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.