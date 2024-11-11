|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for FY 2023-24 and to recommend payment of dividend if any for FY 2023-24 Outcome of board meeting held on May 21, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.