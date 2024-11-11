Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 8 May 2024

Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for FY 2023-24 and to recommend payment of dividend if any for FY 2023-24 Outcome of board meeting held on May 21, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024