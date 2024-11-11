iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishiroop Ltd Board Meeting

Rishiroop CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 20248 May 2024
Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for FY 2023-24 and to recommend payment of dividend if any for FY 2023-24 Outcome of board meeting held on May 21, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Rishiroop Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

