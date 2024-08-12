|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|AGM to be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. Outcome of AGM held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.