Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
9.7
9.7
11.86
11.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.5
56.91
14.07
12.26
Net Worth
61.2
66.61
25.93
24.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.2
0.24
0.47
Total Liabilities
61.21
66.81
26.17
24.59
Fixed Assets
2.25
2.03
1.7
2.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.19
38.51
17.24
16.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.12
0.18
0.06
Networking Capital
20.17
21.92
5.29
3.74
Inventories
11.4
12.38
4.74
7.05
Inventory Days
47.86
55.24
Sundry Debtors
8.63
8.63
5.78
5.64
Debtor Days
58.36
44.19
Other Current Assets
9.55
9.78
0.73
0.5
Sundry Creditors
-7.97
-7.82
-5.59
-8.85
Creditor Days
56.44
69.34
Other Current Liabilities
-1.44
-1.05
-0.37
-0.6
Cash
3.19
4.24
1.76
1.93
Total Assets
61.22
66.82
26.17
24.59
No Record Found
