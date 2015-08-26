Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.27
2.34
4.99
2.63
Depreciation
-0.8
-1.02
-1.02
-1.66
Tax paid
-0.45
-1.53
-3.6
0.18
Working capital
1.41
-3.56
3.42
Other operating items
Operating
2.42
-3.78
3.78
Capital expenditure
-0.25
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
2.16
-3.79
3.78
Equity raised
24.51
22.91
20.14
Investing
0.91
6.21
1.59
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.58
25.33
25.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.