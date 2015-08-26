iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.5
(-4.88%)
Aug 26, 2015

Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.27

2.34

4.99

2.63

Depreciation

-0.8

-1.02

-1.02

-1.66

Tax paid

-0.45

-1.53

-3.6

0.18

Working capital

1.41

-3.56

3.42

Other operating items

Operating

2.42

-3.78

3.78

Capital expenditure

-0.25

-0.01

0

Free cash flow

2.16

-3.79

3.78

Equity raised

24.51

22.91

20.14

Investing

0.91

6.21

1.59

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.58

25.33

25.51

