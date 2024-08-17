Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹19.55
Prev. Close₹20.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.43
Day's High₹19.7
Day's Low₹19.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹53.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield4.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
9.7
9.7
11.86
11.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.5
56.91
14.07
12.26
Net Worth
61.2
66.61
25.93
24.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
60.28
46.7
36.14
46.58
yoy growth (%)
29.08
29.2
-22.4
-19.5
Raw materials
-45.01
-36.86
-32.47
-41.99
As % of sales
74.67
78.93
89.84
90.14
Employee costs
-2.97
-2.58
-0.5
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2.27
2.34
4.99
2.63
Depreciation
-0.8
-1.02
-1.02
-1.66
Tax paid
-0.45
-1.53
-3.6
0.18
Working capital
1.41
-3.56
3.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.4
-19.5
65.72
Op profit growth
-33.63
-44.97
58.63
EBIT growth
-4.76
-51.05
89.83
Net profit growth
126.75
-42.32
-50.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ARVIND MAHENDRA KAPOOR
Additional Director
GOURI KAPOOR ARVIND
Director
DILIPKUMAR PREMCHANDBHAI SHAH
Director
HEMANT DHANSUKHLAL VAKIL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd
Summary
RRIL was incorporated in Nov.90. The promoters were Mahendra Kapoor, Arvind Kapoor and Rishiroop Polymers. At present, M K Kapoor is the Chairman of the company.RRIL made its initial public issue in Sep.92 of 33.2 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.32 cr. The issue was made to part-finance the setting up of a plant for the manufacture of 4500 tpa of chlorinated rubber at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The project has been set up as an 100% EOU with an estimated cost of Rs 15.75 cr.Chlorinated rubber is a thermo plastic resin which is soluble in most of the aromatic solvents and has the ability to form excellent film on any metallic or non-metallic surfaces. The major applications of this product are in the manufacture of paints for road making, anti-corrosive industrial and marine paints, pipeline coatings, printing inks, etc.RRIL has embarked upon a modernisation-cum-expansion program and set up a debottlenecking plant, involving a total cost of Rs 750 cr. This programme envisages installation of additional equipment, for which the necessary term loans have been secured from financial institutions. The company has commenced trial production of new products -POLYCHLON in June 98.During 1999-2000, the first phase of modernisation programme for production of CTC free Chlorinated Rubber for converting part of the existing facility has been completed and trial runs have commenced.The modernisation programme which was flagged off in the previous year has commenced in the fag end of this ye
