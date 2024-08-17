iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd Share Price

19.5
(-4.88%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

19.55

Prev. Close

20.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.43

Day's High

19.7

Day's Low

19.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

53.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

4.2

Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rishiroop Rubber (International) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:08 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 41.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

9.7

9.7

11.86

11.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.5

56.91

14.07

12.26

Net Worth

61.2

66.61

25.93

24.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

60.28

46.7

36.14

46.58

yoy growth (%)

29.08

29.2

-22.4

-19.5

Raw materials

-45.01

-36.86

-32.47

-41.99

As % of sales

74.67

78.93

89.84

90.14

Employee costs

-2.97

-2.58

-0.5

-0.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2.27

2.34

4.99

2.63

Depreciation

-0.8

-1.02

-1.02

-1.66

Tax paid

-0.45

-1.53

-3.6

0.18

Working capital

1.41

-3.56

3.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.4

-19.5

65.72

Op profit growth

-33.63

-44.97

58.63

EBIT growth

-4.76

-51.05

89.83

Net profit growth

126.75

-42.32

-50.58

No Record Found

Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ARVIND MAHENDRA KAPOOR

Additional Director

GOURI KAPOOR ARVIND

Director

DILIPKUMAR PREMCHANDBHAI SHAH

Director

HEMANT DHANSUKHLAL VAKIL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd

Summary

RRIL was incorporated in Nov.90. The promoters were Mahendra Kapoor, Arvind Kapoor and Rishiroop Polymers. At present, M K Kapoor is the Chairman of the company.RRIL made its initial public issue in Sep.92 of 33.2 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.32 cr. The issue was made to part-finance the setting up of a plant for the manufacture of 4500 tpa of chlorinated rubber at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The project has been set up as an 100% EOU with an estimated cost of Rs 15.75 cr.Chlorinated rubber is a thermo plastic resin which is soluble in most of the aromatic solvents and has the ability to form excellent film on any metallic or non-metallic surfaces. The major applications of this product are in the manufacture of paints for road making, anti-corrosive industrial and marine paints, pipeline coatings, printing inks, etc.RRIL has embarked upon a modernisation-cum-expansion program and set up a debottlenecking plant, involving a total cost of Rs 750 cr. This programme envisages installation of additional equipment, for which the necessary term loans have been secured from financial institutions. The company has commenced trial production of new products -POLYCHLON in June 98.During 1999-2000, the first phase of modernisation programme for production of CTC free Chlorinated Rubber for converting part of the existing facility has been completed and trial runs have commenced.The modernisation programme which was flagged off in the previous year has commenced in the fag end of this ye
QUICKLINKS FOR Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

