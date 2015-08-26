Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
60.28
46.7
36.14
46.58
yoy growth (%)
29.08
29.2
-22.4
-19.5
Raw materials
-45.01
-36.86
-32.47
-41.99
As % of sales
74.67
78.93
89.84
90.14
Employee costs
-2.97
-2.58
-0.5
-0.48
As % of sales
4.93
5.52
1.39
1.03
Other costs
-2.95
-3.61
-1.16
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.9
7.73
3.21
2.34
Operating profit
9.33
3.64
2
3.01
OPM
15.47
7.8
5.54
6.47
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.77
-0.8
-1.02
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.28
-0.15
-0.2
Other income
3.45
6.45
1.22
0.55
Profit before tax
11.89
9.03
2.27
2.34
Taxes
-3.82
-1.67
-0.45
-1.53
Tax rate
-32.13
-18.58
-20.02
-65.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.07
7.35
1.81
0.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.07
7.35
1.81
0.8
yoy growth (%)
9.78
304.71
126.75
-42.32
NPM
13.39
15.75
5.02
1.72
