Rishiroop Rubber International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.5
(-4.88%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

60.28

46.7

36.14

46.58

yoy growth (%)

29.08

29.2

-22.4

-19.5

Raw materials

-45.01

-36.86

-32.47

-41.99

As % of sales

74.67

78.93

89.84

90.14

Employee costs

-2.97

-2.58

-0.5

-0.48

As % of sales

4.93

5.52

1.39

1.03

Other costs

-2.95

-3.61

-1.16

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.9

7.73

3.21

2.34

Operating profit

9.33

3.64

2

3.01

OPM

15.47

7.8

5.54

6.47

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.77

-0.8

-1.02

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.28

-0.15

-0.2

Other income

3.45

6.45

1.22

0.55

Profit before tax

11.89

9.03

2.27

2.34

Taxes

-3.82

-1.67

-0.45

-1.53

Tax rate

-32.13

-18.58

-20.02

-65.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.07

7.35

1.81

0.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.07

7.35

1.81

0.8

yoy growth (%)

9.78

304.71

126.75

-42.32

NPM

13.39

15.75

5.02

1.72

