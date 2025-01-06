Ritesh International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.1
0.31
-0.72
0.09
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.39
-0.35
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
0
Working capital
4.43
-0.89
0.72
-0.13
Other operating items
Operating
6.02
-0.97
-0.36
-0.35
Capital expenditure
1.1
1.49
0.13
0.63
Free cash flow
7.12
0.51
-0.23
0.28
Equity raised
7.77
7.21
7.16
6.89
Investing
0.04
0
-0.37
-0.43
Financing
2.86
-1
0.21
-0.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.8
6.73
6.77
5.98
