Ritesh International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.9
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ritesh International Ltd

Ritesh Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.1

0.31

-0.72

0.09

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.39

-0.35

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

0

Working capital

4.43

-0.89

0.72

-0.13

Other operating items

Operating

6.02

-0.97

-0.36

-0.35

Capital expenditure

1.1

1.49

0.13

0.63

Free cash flow

7.12

0.51

-0.23

0.28

Equity raised

7.77

7.21

7.16

6.89

Investing

0.04

0

-0.37

-0.43

Financing

2.86

-1

0.21

-0.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.8

6.73

6.77

5.98

