|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
74.88
43.65
39.81
35.14
yoy growth (%)
71.53
9.63
13.3
65.55
Raw materials
-54.63
-29.53
-28.91
-23.26
As % of sales
72.96
67.64
72.61
66.21
Employee costs
-4.31
-4.5
-3.25
-2.77
As % of sales
5.76
10.32
8.18
7.88
Other costs
-13.14
-8.78
-8.11
-8.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.55
20.11
20.37
23.96
Operating profit
2.78
0.83
-0.46
0.68
OPM
3.72
1.91
-1.16
1.93
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.39
-0.35
-0.32
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.22
-0.18
-0.35
Other income
0.01
0.09
0.27
0.09
Profit before tax
2.1
0.31
-0.72
0.09
Taxes
-0.07
0
0
0
Tax rate
-3.56
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.03
0.31
-0.72
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0.77
0.03
Net profit
2.03
0.31
0.05
0.13
yoy growth (%)
551.8
486.26
-59.68
-58.58
NPM
2.71
0.71
0.13
0.37
