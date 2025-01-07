iifl-logo-icon 1
Ritesh International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.09
(0.64%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

74.88

43.65

39.81

35.14

yoy growth (%)

71.53

9.63

13.3

65.55

Raw materials

-54.63

-29.53

-28.91

-23.26

As % of sales

72.96

67.64

72.61

66.21

Employee costs

-4.31

-4.5

-3.25

-2.77

As % of sales

5.76

10.32

8.18

7.88

Other costs

-13.14

-8.78

-8.11

-8.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.55

20.11

20.37

23.96

Operating profit

2.78

0.83

-0.46

0.68

OPM

3.72

1.91

-1.16

1.93

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.39

-0.35

-0.32

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.22

-0.18

-0.35

Other income

0.01

0.09

0.27

0.09

Profit before tax

2.1

0.31

-0.72

0.09

Taxes

-0.07

0

0

0

Tax rate

-3.56

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.03

0.31

-0.72

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0.77

0.03

Net profit

2.03

0.31

0.05

0.13

yoy growth (%)

551.8

486.26

-59.68

-58.58

NPM

2.71

0.71

0.13

0.37

