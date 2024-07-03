Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹30.8
Prev. Close₹30.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹30.8
Day's Low₹29.62
52 Week's High₹40.25
52 Week's Low₹22.41
Book Value₹21.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.5
P/E60.4
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.55
8.55
8.55
8.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.75
10.82
9.44
5.92
Net Worth
19.3
19.37
17.99
14.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
74.88
43.65
39.81
35.14
yoy growth (%)
71.53
9.63
13.3
65.55
Raw materials
-54.63
-29.53
-28.91
-23.26
As % of sales
72.96
67.64
72.61
66.21
Employee costs
-4.31
-4.5
-3.25
-2.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.1
0.31
-0.72
0.09
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.39
-0.35
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
0
Working capital
4.43
-0.89
0.72
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.53
9.63
13.3
65.55
Op profit growth
233.68
-280.08
-168.11
1.57
EBIT growth
336.85
-200.03
-217.75
-33.81
Net profit growth
551.8
486.26
-59.68
-58.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rijul Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Chhabra
Independent Director
Kajal Rai
Chairman & Managing Director
Ritesh Arora
Independent Director
Komal Bhalla
Independent Director
Sharon Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ritesh International Ltd
Summary
Ritesh International Limited was incorporated in 1981 as Sukhchain & Co. (P) Ltd With the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P and Chandigarh at Jalandhar. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to its present name, Ritesh International Limited. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in Sangrur Dist. of Punjab. The Company started its journey in 1981 with manufacturing of Stearic Acid (All Grades), Glycerin, and others. The ultimate users of their products are Rubber and PVC industries. The Company is manufacturing Stearic Acid& Glycerin for its ultimate use by Rubber and PVC industry.In 1984, the Company started the unit with the manufacture of Industrial Hard Oil and supplied the same to Hindustan Lever Limited, now called as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. In 1989, it installed the fat splitting unit with an installed capacity of 30 M. Tonnes per day. Then, it put up an additional plant to manufacture Stearic Acid of Rubber Grade and crude Glycerine. In 1991, the Company put up an additional plant to process the Crude Glycerine into Refined Glycerine. Then, it made modifications in the plant to manufacture Stearic Acid of Cosmetic Grade and PVC Grade. At present, Company is working in two divisions which are Stearic Acids & Other Non Edible Oils Division and Knitwear Division. In 2023, the Company has diversified to move to a new line of business of producing biofuels including biodiesel made from cooking oils, animal fats, imported crude vegetable oils, such as Pal
Read More
The Ritesh International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ritesh International Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ritesh International Ltd is 60.4 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ritesh International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ritesh International Ltd is ₹22.41 and ₹40.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ritesh International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.51%, 3 Years at -7.49%, 1 Year at 2.97%, 6 Month at 10.66%, 3 Month at -17.10% and 1 Month at 2.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.