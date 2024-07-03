iifl-logo-icon 1
Ritesh International Ltd Share Price

29.82
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:10:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.8
  • Day's High30.8
  • 52 Wk High40.25
  • Prev. Close30.2
  • Day's Low29.62
  • 52 Wk Low 22.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E60.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.85
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ritesh International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

30.8

Prev. Close

30.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

30.8

Day's Low

29.62

52 Week's High

40.25

52 Week's Low

22.41

Book Value

21.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.5

P/E

60.4

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

Ritesh International Ltd Corporate Action

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ritesh International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ritesh International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 56.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ritesh International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.55

8.55

8.55

8.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.75

10.82

9.44

5.92

Net Worth

19.3

19.37

17.99

14.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

74.88

43.65

39.81

35.14

yoy growth (%)

71.53

9.63

13.3

65.55

Raw materials

-54.63

-29.53

-28.91

-23.26

As % of sales

72.96

67.64

72.61

66.21

Employee costs

-4.31

-4.5

-3.25

-2.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.1

0.31

-0.72

0.09

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.39

-0.35

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

0

Working capital

4.43

-0.89

0.72

-0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

71.53

9.63

13.3

65.55

Op profit growth

233.68

-280.08

-168.11

1.57

EBIT growth

336.85

-200.03

-217.75

-33.81

Net profit growth

551.8

486.26

-59.68

-58.58

No Record Found

Ritesh International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ritesh International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rijul Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Chhabra

Independent Director

Kajal Rai

Chairman & Managing Director

Ritesh Arora

Independent Director

Komal Bhalla

Independent Director

Sharon Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ritesh International Ltd

Summary

Ritesh International Limited was incorporated in 1981 as Sukhchain & Co. (P) Ltd With the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P and Chandigarh at Jalandhar. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to its present name, Ritesh International Limited. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in Sangrur Dist. of Punjab. The Company started its journey in 1981 with manufacturing of Stearic Acid (All Grades), Glycerin, and others. The ultimate users of their products are Rubber and PVC industries. The Company is manufacturing Stearic Acid& Glycerin for its ultimate use by Rubber and PVC industry.In 1984, the Company started the unit with the manufacture of Industrial Hard Oil and supplied the same to Hindustan Lever Limited, now called as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. In 1989, it installed the fat splitting unit with an installed capacity of 30 M. Tonnes per day. Then, it put up an additional plant to manufacture Stearic Acid of Rubber Grade and crude Glycerine. In 1991, the Company put up an additional plant to process the Crude Glycerine into Refined Glycerine. Then, it made modifications in the plant to manufacture Stearic Acid of Cosmetic Grade and PVC Grade. At present, Company is working in two divisions which are Stearic Acids & Other Non Edible Oils Division and Knitwear Division. In 2023, the Company has diversified to move to a new line of business of producing biofuels including biodiesel made from cooking oils, animal fats, imported crude vegetable oils, such as Pal
Company FAQs

What is the Ritesh International Ltd share price today?

The Ritesh International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ritesh International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ritesh International Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ritesh International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ritesh International Ltd is 60.4 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ritesh International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ritesh International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ritesh International Ltd is ₹22.41 and ₹40.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ritesh International Ltd?

Ritesh International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.51%, 3 Years at -7.49%, 1 Year at 2.97%, 6 Month at 10.66%, 3 Month at -17.10% and 1 Month at 2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ritesh International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ritesh International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.05 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 56.88 %

