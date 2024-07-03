Ritesh International Ltd Summary

Ritesh International Limited was incorporated in 1981 as Sukhchain & Co. (P) Ltd With the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P and Chandigarh at Jalandhar. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to its present name, Ritesh International Limited. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in Sangrur Dist. of Punjab. The Company started its journey in 1981 with manufacturing of Stearic Acid (All Grades), Glycerin, and others. The ultimate users of their products are Rubber and PVC industries. The Company is manufacturing Stearic Acid& Glycerin for its ultimate use by Rubber and PVC industry.In 1984, the Company started the unit with the manufacture of Industrial Hard Oil and supplied the same to Hindustan Lever Limited, now called as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. In 1989, it installed the fat splitting unit with an installed capacity of 30 M. Tonnes per day. Then, it put up an additional plant to manufacture Stearic Acid of Rubber Grade and crude Glycerine. In 1991, the Company put up an additional plant to process the Crude Glycerine into Refined Glycerine. Then, it made modifications in the plant to manufacture Stearic Acid of Cosmetic Grade and PVC Grade. At present, Company is working in two divisions which are Stearic Acids & Other Non Edible Oils Division and Knitwear Division. In 2023, the Company has diversified to move to a new line of business of producing biofuels including biodiesel made from cooking oils, animal fats, imported crude vegetable oils, such as Palm Oil, etc.