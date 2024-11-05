iifl-logo-icon 1
Ritesh International Ltd Board Meeting

29.12
(2.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ritesh Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
RITESH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the 05th day of November 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Momnabad Road Village Akbarpura (Ahmedgarh) District Sangrur Punjab -148021 The revised intimation has been attached herewith pertaining to todays meeting The time of meeting has been changed to 05.00 PM The Financial Results for Quarter/ Half year ended 30.09.2024 are attached herewith In continuation to intimation dated 26.10.2024 and 05.11.2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today the 05th day of November, 2024 the board meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved the following: The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30.09.2024. The Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results, issued by M/s Ashok Shashi & Co, the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
RITESH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Saturday the 24th day of August 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Momnabad Road Village Akbarpura (Ahmedgarh) District Sangrur Punjab -148021 inter alia the following: In continuation to the intimation, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. the 24th day of August 2024, the meeting commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 01.30 pm, inter alia, considered and approved the following: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
RITESH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday the 09th day of August 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Momnabad Road Village Akbarpura (Ahmedgarh) District Sangrur Punjab -148021 inter alia the following: The results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 are attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
RITESH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Momnabad Road Village Akbarpura (Ahmedgarh) District Sangrur Punjab -148021 inter alia the following: To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2024. To consider and take on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results issued by M/s Bhushan Aggarwal & Co the Statutory Auditor of the Company. To discuss any other agenda with the permission of the Board. The Financial results for the Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2024 are attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
RITESH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Momnabad Road Village Akbarpura (Ahmedgarh) District Sangrur Punjab -148021 inter alia the following: To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results issued by M/s Bhushan Aggarwal & Co the Statutory Auditor of the Company. The financial results for Quarter ended 31.12.2023 are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

