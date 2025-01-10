Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
3.06
3.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.61
15.27
12.75
11.86
Net Worth
20.67
18.33
15.81
14.92
Minority Interest
Debt
1.72
0.66
1
1.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.39
18.99
16.81
16.39
Fixed Assets
2.22
2.3
2.48
2.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.15
Networking Capital
19.15
14.63
11.58
10.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.34
2.44
2.59
2.26
Debtor Days
38.32
Other Current Assets
22.85
18.17
13.66
11.33
Sundry Creditors
-2.07
-3.22
-1.54
-0.38
Creditor Days
6.44
Other Current Liabilities
-3.97
-2.76
-3.13
-2.3
Cash
0.85
1.89
2.6
2.67
Total Assets
22.39
18.99
16.82
16.4
