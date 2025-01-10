iifl-logo-icon 1
Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Balance Sheet

169.1
(-1.91%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.06

3.06

3.06

3.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.61

15.27

12.75

11.86

Net Worth

20.67

18.33

15.81

14.92

Minority Interest

Debt

1.72

0.66

1

1.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.39

18.99

16.81

16.39

Fixed Assets

2.22

2.3

2.48

2.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.17

0.16

0.15

Networking Capital

19.15

14.63

11.58

10.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.34

2.44

2.59

2.26

Debtor Days

38.32

Other Current Assets

22.85

18.17

13.66

11.33

Sundry Creditors

-2.07

-3.22

-1.54

-0.38

Creditor Days

6.44

Other Current Liabilities

-3.97

-2.76

-3.13

-2.3

Cash

0.85

1.89

2.6

2.67

Total Assets

22.39

18.99

16.82

16.4

