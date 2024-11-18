Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.52
26.25
27.28
20.94
yoy growth (%)
-18.03
-3.74
30.28
-2.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.32
-4.12
-3.84
-3.01
As % of sales
20.1
15.71
14.08
14.39
Other costs
-15.78
-19.51
-21.3
-16.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.33
74.31
78.09
79.53
Operating profit
1.41
2.61
2.13
1.27
OPM
6.56
9.97
7.82
6.06
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.33
-0.3
-0.23
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.08
-0.13
-0.06
Other income
0.06
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
1.12
2.2
1.69
0.99
Taxes
-0.25
-0.57
-0.49
-0.36
Tax rate
-23.1
-25.98
-29.33
-36.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.86
1.62
1.19
0.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.86
1.62
1.19
0.62
yoy growth (%)
-46.97
35.93
91.57
-2.24
NPM
4.01
6.2
4.39
2.98
