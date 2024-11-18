iifl-logo-icon 1
Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172.4
(3.02%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.52

26.25

27.28

20.94

yoy growth (%)

-18.03

-3.74

30.28

-2.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.32

-4.12

-3.84

-3.01

As % of sales

20.1

15.71

14.08

14.39

Other costs

-15.78

-19.51

-21.3

-16.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.33

74.31

78.09

79.53

Operating profit

1.41

2.61

2.13

1.27

OPM

6.56

9.97

7.82

6.06

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.33

-0.3

-0.23

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.08

-0.13

-0.06

Other income

0.06

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

1.12

2.2

1.69

0.99

Taxes

-0.25

-0.57

-0.49

-0.36

Tax rate

-23.1

-25.98

-29.33

-36.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.86

1.62

1.19

0.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.86

1.62

1.19

0.62

yoy growth (%)

-46.97

35.93

91.57

-2.24

NPM

4.01

6.2

4.39

2.98

