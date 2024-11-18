Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.12
2.2
1.69
0.99
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.33
-0.3
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.57
-0.49
-0.36
Working capital
0.66
0.2
-3.64
3.12
Other operating items
Operating
1.25
1.49
-2.74
3.5
Capital expenditure
1.36
-0.2
0.08
1.37
Free cash flow
2.61
1.29
-2.65
4.87
Equity raised
21.97
18.7
16.39
11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.99
-0.28
-0.74
2.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.58
19.71
12.99
18.21
