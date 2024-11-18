iifl-logo-icon 1
Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

172.4
(3.02%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Rithwik Facility FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.12

2.2

1.69

0.99

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.33

-0.3

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.57

-0.49

-0.36

Working capital

0.66

0.2

-3.64

3.12

Other operating items

Operating

1.25

1.49

-2.74

3.5

Capital expenditure

1.36

-0.2

0.08

1.37

Free cash flow

2.61

1.29

-2.65

4.87

Equity raised

21.97

18.7

16.39

11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.99

-0.28

-0.74

2.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.58

19.71

12.99

18.21

