SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹172.4
Prev. Close₹167.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.72
Day's High₹172.4
Day's Low₹172.4
52 Week's High₹172.4
52 Week's Low₹104
Book Value₹67.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.75
P/E19.98
EPS8.63
Divi. Yield0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
3.06
3.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.61
15.27
12.75
11.86
Net Worth
20.67
18.33
15.81
14.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.52
26.25
27.28
20.94
yoy growth (%)
-18.03
-3.74
30.28
-2.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.32
-4.12
-3.84
-3.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.12
2.2
1.69
0.99
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.33
-0.3
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.57
-0.49
-0.36
Working capital
0.66
0.2
-3.64
3.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.03
-3.74
30.28
-2.35
Op profit growth
-46.07
22.67
68.09
1.69
EBIT growth
-46.98
25.11
73.67
2.05
Net profit growth
-46.97
35.93
91.57
-2.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
82.21
|0
|88,082.98
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
115.6
|50.23
|46,391.23
|473.06
|1.52
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
43.58
|269.94
|20,218.66
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
745.05
|36.39
|14,671.47
|131.94
|1.31
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
297.15
|36.73
|14,420.52
|85.96
|3
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rithwik Rajshekar Raman
Whole-time Director
Niranjan Vyakarna Rao
Independent Director
Shama Prasanna Tipparaju
Independent Director
Sudhakar Peravali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Subbiah Jayapandi
Independent Director
Jayaraman
Additional Director
Anitha Radhakrishnan
Reports by Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd
Summary
Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 18, 2010 with the name Rithwik Building Services Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Rithwik Facility Management Services Private Limited on August 18, 2017. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited on September 15, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated facilities & property management and equipment & assets management. The Company is also engaged in the business of billing management including raising of maintenance and energy invoices and managing collections of their clients including their building maintenance and energy bills. The Company headquartered in Mumbai, also provides services in Chennai and Coimbatore.The facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines in to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process and technology. In brief, these services support the core operations of the companies which include cleaning, security, support services and others.The Company began its journey in 2010 with management of commercial buildings. In 2018-19, the Company expanded and established itself as the leading Turnkey service provider in Chennai. It also expanding their Facility Management services and Turnkey to other c
Read More
The Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹172.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd is ₹52.75 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd is 19.98 and 2.55 as of 18 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd is ₹104 and ₹172.4 as of 18 Nov ‘24
Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.94%, 3 Years at 46.35%, 1 Year at 74.49%, 6 Month at 34.69%, 3 Month at 56.73% and 1 Month at 52.03%.
