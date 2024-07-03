iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Share Price

172.4
(3.02%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open172.4
  • Day's High172.4
  • 52 Wk High172.4
  • Prev. Close167.35
  • Day's Low172.4
  • 52 Wk Low 104
  • Turnover (lac)1.72
  • P/E19.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.54
  • EPS8.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.75
  • Div. Yield0.58
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

172.4

Prev. Close

167.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.72

Day's High

172.4

Day's Low

172.4

52 Week's High

172.4

52 Week's Low

104

Book Value

67.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.75

P/E

19.98

EPS

8.63

Divi. Yield

0.58

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Corporate Action

22 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.06

3.06

3.06

3.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.61

15.27

12.75

11.86

Net Worth

20.67

18.33

15.81

14.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.52

26.25

27.28

20.94

yoy growth (%)

-18.03

-3.74

30.28

-2.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.32

-4.12

-3.84

-3.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.12

2.2

1.69

0.99

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.33

-0.3

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.57

-0.49

-0.36

Working capital

0.66

0.2

-3.64

3.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.03

-3.74

30.28

-2.35

Op profit growth

-46.07

22.67

68.09

1.69

EBIT growth

-46.98

25.11

73.67

2.05

Net profit growth

-46.97

35.93

91.57

-2.24

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

82.21

088,082.98-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

115.6

50.2346,391.23473.061.52994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

43.58

269.9420,218.6673.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

745.05

36.3914,671.47131.941.311,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

297.15

36.7314,420.5285.963510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rithwik Rajshekar Raman

Whole-time Director

Niranjan Vyakarna Rao

Independent Director

Shama Prasanna Tipparaju

Independent Director

Sudhakar Peravali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Subbiah Jayapandi

Independent Director

Jayaraman

Additional Director

Anitha Radhakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd

Summary

Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 18, 2010 with the name Rithwik Building Services Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Rithwik Facility Management Services Private Limited on August 18, 2017. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited on September 15, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated facilities & property management and equipment & assets management. The Company is also engaged in the business of billing management including raising of maintenance and energy invoices and managing collections of their clients including their building maintenance and energy bills. The Company headquartered in Mumbai, also provides services in Chennai and Coimbatore.The facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines in to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process and technology. In brief, these services support the core operations of the companies which include cleaning, security, support services and others.The Company began its journey in 2010 with management of commercial buildings. In 2018-19, the Company expanded and established itself as the leading Turnkey service provider in Chennai. It also expanding their Facility Management services and Turnkey to other c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd share price today?

The Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹172.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd is ₹52.75 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd is 19.98 and 2.55 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd is ₹104 and ₹172.4 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd?

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.94%, 3 Years at 46.35%, 1 Year at 74.49%, 6 Month at 34.69%, 3 Month at 56.73% and 1 Month at 52.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.