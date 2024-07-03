Summary

Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 18, 2010 with the name Rithwik Building Services Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Rithwik Facility Management Services Private Limited on August 18, 2017. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited on September 15, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated facilities & property management and equipment & assets management. The Company is also engaged in the business of billing management including raising of maintenance and energy invoices and managing collections of their clients including their building maintenance and energy bills. The Company headquartered in Mumbai, also provides services in Chennai and Coimbatore.The facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines in to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process and technology. In brief, these services support the core operations of the companies which include cleaning, security, support services and others.The Company began its journey in 2010 with management of commercial buildings. In 2018-19, the Company expanded and established itself as the leading Turnkey service provider in Chennai. It also expanding their Facility Management services and Turnkey to other c

Read More