Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Revised signed Half Yearly Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Final Dividend Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Final Dividend Declaration for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting -revised (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year Ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024