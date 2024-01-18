|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting -revised This is to inform you that the board of directors of Rithwik facility Management Services Ltd (the Company) at its Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024 has interalia Considered and approved the following The Board has recommend the final dividend at the rate of 10% (i.e Re.1/- per share) to the Equity shareholders of the company The Board has fixed record date as Tuesday, September 17, 2024 for the purpose of Payment of dividend.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.