Outcome of Board Meeting -revised This is to inform you that the board of directors of Rithwik facility Management Services Ltd (the Company) at its Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024 has interalia Considered and approved the following The Board has recommend the final dividend at the rate of 10% (i.e Re.1/- per share) to the Equity shareholders of the company The Board has fixed record date as Tuesday, September 17, 2024 for the purpose of Payment of dividend.