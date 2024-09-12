Outcome of the Board Meeting Intimation of Book Closure - revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting -revised This is to inform you that the board of directors of Rithwik facility Management Services Ltd (the Company) at its Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024 has interalia Considered and approved the following The Board has recommend the final dividend at the rate of 10% (i.e Re.1/- per share) to the Equity shareholders of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)