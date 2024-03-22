|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Mar 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting EGM 18/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Declaration of Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
