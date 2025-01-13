iifl-logo-icon 1
RKD Agri & Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

7.67
(-1.92%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.89

1.84

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.09

-1.14

-1.18

-1.2

Net Worth

3.8

0.7

-0.7

-0.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0.84

3.42

3.3

3.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.65

4.12

2.6

2.96

Fixed Assets

0.48

0.59

0.1

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

3.91

2.98

2.41

2.75

Inventories

2.13

1.72

1.06

0.94

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.38

1.08

1.49

1.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.37

0.36

0.31

0.87

Sundry Creditors

-0.21

-0.21

-0.19

-0.14

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0.24

0.03

-0.26

-0.17

Cash

0.26

0.56

0.09

0.09

Total Assets

4.65

4.13

2.61

2.97

