RKD Agri & Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.89
1.84
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.09
-1.14
-1.18
-1.2
Net Worth
3.8
0.7
-0.7
-0.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0.84
3.42
3.3
3.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.65
4.12
2.6
2.96
Fixed Assets
0.48
0.59
0.1
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
3.91
2.98
2.41
2.75
Inventories
2.13
1.72
1.06
0.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.38
1.08
1.49
1.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.37
0.36
0.31
0.87
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-0.21
-0.19
-0.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0.24
0.03
-0.26
-0.17
Cash
0.26
0.56
0.09
0.09
Total Assets
4.65
4.13
2.61
2.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.