RKD Agri & Retail Ltd Share Price

8.45
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open8.45
  Day's High8.45
  52 Wk High12.36
  Prev. Close8.62
  Day's Low8.45
  52 Wk Low 3.9
  Turnover (lac)0.25
  P/E0
  Face Value1
  Book Value0.81
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.39
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

8.45

Prev. Close

8.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0.25

Day's High

8.45

Day's Low

8.45

52 Week's High

12.36

52 Week's Low

3.9

Book Value

0.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 27.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.89

1.84

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.09

-1.14

-1.18

-1.2

Net Worth

3.8

0.7

-0.7

-0.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.01

0.04

-0.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RKD Agri & Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nilesh Malshi Savla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Meena Nilesh Savla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hetal Mukesh Dave

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ghela Jogani

Independent Director

Roshani Shedge

Independent Director

Raksha Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RKD Agri & Retail Ltd

Summary

RKD Agri & Retail Limited (formerly known as Himalchuli Food Products Limited) was established on April 30, 1986. The Company name was changed from Himalchuli Food Products Limited to RKD Agri & Retail Limited effective from November 3, 2020. The Company is engaged in the Retail and wholesale trade of Printing & stationery, Bags and in Agriculture & Allied Activities.
Company FAQs

What is the RKD Agri & Retail Ltd share price today?

The RKD Agri & Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd is ₹49.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd is 0 and 10.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RKD Agri & Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹12.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd?

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.76%, 3 Years at 31.98%, 1 Year at 12.68%, 6 Month at 14.48%, 3 Month at 29.43% and 1 Month at -26.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.12 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 27.86 %

