SectorRetail
Open₹8.45
Prev. Close₹8.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹8.45
Day's Low₹8.45
52 Week's High₹12.36
52 Week's Low₹3.9
Book Value₹0.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.89
1.84
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.09
-1.14
-1.18
-1.2
Net Worth
3.8
0.7
-0.7
-0.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.01
0.04
-0.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nilesh Malshi Savla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Meena Nilesh Savla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hetal Mukesh Dave
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ghela Jogani
Independent Director
Roshani Shedge
Independent Director
Raksha Yadav
Summary
RKD Agri & Retail Limited (formerly known as Himalchuli Food Products Limited) was established on April 30, 1986. The Company name was changed from Himalchuli Food Products Limited to RKD Agri & Retail Limited effective from November 3, 2020. The Company is engaged in the Retail and wholesale trade of Printing & stationery, Bags and in Agriculture & Allied Activities.
The RKD Agri & Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd is ₹49.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd is 0 and 10.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RKD Agri & Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹12.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RKD Agri & Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.76%, 3 Years at 31.98%, 1 Year at 12.68%, 6 Month at 14.48%, 3 Month at 29.43% and 1 Month at -26.01%.
