RKD Agri & Retail Ltd Summary

RKD Agri & Retail Limited (formerly known as Himalchuli Food Products Limited) was established on April 30, 1986. The Company name was changed from Himalchuli Food Products Limited to RKD Agri & Retail Limited effective from November 3, 2020. The Company is engaged in the Retail and wholesale trade of Printing & stationery, Bags and in Agriculture & Allied Activities.