Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RKD Agri & Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14-11-2024 RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that the board of directors on their meeting held today i.e. 05.09.2024 have allotted 94,25,000 Equity shares to the Promoters and 28,16,666 Equity shares to Non-Promoters who have exercised their option of conversion of warrants into Equity shares.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

RKD Agri & Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 03-09-2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 03-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

RKD Agri & Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 09-08-2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 09-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

RKD Agri & Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-2025. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015 of Allotment of Equity shares pursuant to exercise of warrants allotted on preferential basis. This is to inform that the Board meeting convened today i.e Saturday, 3rd February, 2024 for considering the conversion warrants as intimated on 31st January, 2024 has now stand adjourned on 10th February, 2024 due to inadequate quorum as per the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company have allotted 2,34,75,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up by converting equal number of warrants outstanding for conversion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024