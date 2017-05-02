iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RNB Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

10.45
(-3.24%)
May 2, 2017|09:45:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RNB Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.42

-1.12

-1.19

-2.49

Net Worth

1.68

3.98

3.91

2.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.69

3.98

3.91

2.61

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.1

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

2.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.53

3.04

3.8

-0.04

Inventories

1.48

1.09

0

0

Inventory Days

0

292.77

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.14

0.98

0.79

0

Debtor Days

0

263.23

338.25

0

Other Current Assets

6.4

6.47

3.98

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.71

-0.65

0

Creditor Days

0

190.7

278.31

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.43

-4.79

-0.32

-0.08

Cash

0.1

0.84

0.11

0.07

Total Assets

1.7

3.98

3.91

2.61

RNB Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RNB Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.