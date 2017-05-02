RNB Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.42
-1.12
-1.19
-2.49
Net Worth
1.68
3.98
3.91
2.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.69
3.98
3.91
2.61
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.1
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.53
3.04
3.8
-0.04
Inventories
1.48
1.09
0
0
Inventory Days
0
292.77
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.98
0.79
0
Debtor Days
0
263.23
338.25
0
Other Current Assets
6.4
6.47
3.98
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.71
-0.65
0
Creditor Days
0
190.7
278.31
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.43
-4.79
-0.32
-0.08
Cash
0.1
0.84
0.11
0.07
Total Assets
1.7
3.98
3.91
2.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.