Summary

Bio Whitegold Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 with the name Bio Whitegold Farms Ltd. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on May 18, 2004 as the Company changed its name to Bio Whitegold Industries Limited. Its an Information technology and Software Development Company, listed in Bombay Stock Exchange, Madras Stock Exchange and Coimbatore Stock Exchange.Bio Whitegold started off quite modestly at a time when the Indian economy was just waking up to new possibilities. In the inception, it basically concentrated on poultry and allied products then in 2004 the company started to deal in Information technology and Software development. It not only committed but also devoted to its motto which is Total customer satisfaction and adhered to that with satisfaction.

