iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RNB Industries Ltd Share Price

10.45
(-3.24%)
May 2, 2017|09:45:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

RNB Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

10.45

Prev. Close

10.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

10.45

Day's Low

10.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RNB Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

RNB Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RNB Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:57 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.52%

Non-Promoter- 29.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RNB Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.42

-1.12

-1.19

-2.49

Net Worth

1.68

3.98

3.91

2.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

1.35

0.85

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-100

59.4

1,021.3

-27.24

Raw materials

0

0

-0.64

0

As % of sales

0

0

76.24

0

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.1

-0.03

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-2.28

0.1

1.61

0

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.32

0

Working capital

-2.28

0.47

-0.06

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

59.4

1,021.3

-27.24

Op profit growth

1,048.56

-336.31

1,901.2

12.33

EBIT growth

-2,173.61

-93.18

34,144.93

12.33

Net profit growth

-3,244.43

-94.36

34,024.84

10.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

RNB Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RNB Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

NARAYAN KRISHNA RAYCHOWDHURY

Additional Director

CHAITALI CHAKRABORTY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RNB Industries Ltd

Summary

Bio Whitegold Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 with the name Bio Whitegold Farms Ltd. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on May 18, 2004 as the Company changed its name to Bio Whitegold Industries Limited. Its an Information technology and Software Development Company, listed in Bombay Stock Exchange, Madras Stock Exchange and Coimbatore Stock Exchange.Bio Whitegold started off quite modestly at a time when the Indian economy was just waking up to new possibilities. In the inception, it basically concentrated on poultry and allied products then in 2004 the company started to deal in Information technology and Software development. It not only committed but also devoted to its motto which is Total customer satisfaction and adhered to that with satisfaction.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR RNB Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.