RNB Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economic Condition:

In the year 2013-14, the global economy showed signs of revival after almost 4 years since the onset of the financial crisis. The recovery this time was different as developed economies consolidated while most emerging markets faced challenges to reviving growth. In the process, the financial system has emerged stronger while fiscal balances in the developed world are improving. The synchronised efforts of central banks and governments continued with record low interest rates and monetary stimulus measures.

USA finally introduced a gradual taper of its stimulus which has so far not destabilised global financial markets. The remarkable turnaround in their fiscal balance due to steep expenditure cuts introduced earlier can once again be restored thus providing a fillip to growth. While the housing sector has seen some credible recovery, the shale gas boom has driven industrial growth and jobs. The European Union also made some recovery though an uneven one. The north, led by Germany, had a solid year, reducing unemployment and boosting living standards. Across the Mediterranean the pattern was more disappointing, with Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece all enduring a year of rising unemployment, however, the numbers have started to improve.

Europe and the euro are not out of trouble, but the acute phase of their difficulties may be past. The emerging and developing economies faced challenges to growth, with some easing in the second half of 2013. Investment weakness continues to hamper the economy with tightening of external funding and financial conditions. New investments have stagnated amid an erosion of business sentiment, unfavourable global environment and weak domestic demand. These economies were impacted by supply side constraints due to structural and policy bottlenecks leading in turn to high inflation and volatile exchange rates. In 2014, investment cycle is unlikely to pick up in a robust manner until business sentiment improves and credible signs of domestic demand revival are seen. Growth was also tepid in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) in 2013 due to lower buoyancy in oil revenues, as the region saw a decline in oil production. In 2014-15, growth is expected to strengthen as public spending on non-oil activity increases and oil production recovers. On the other hand, the sub-Sahara Africa region registered a strong growth of 4.8% in 2013 underpinned by investments in natural resources and infrastructure. Growth is projected to accelerate to about 5.5% in 2014 reflecting positive domestic supply-side developments and the strengthening in global recovery. Global growth is expected to be better in the current year, as the developed world consolidates further. In the advanced economies, risks to economic activity associated with very low inflation have come to the fore, especially in the euro area, where large output gaps have contributed to low inflation. Emerging market economies will have to tackle inflationary pressures and currency volatility in the short and medium-term as they attempt to revive growth. There is a risk of continuing tight financial conditions leading to a higher cost of capital leading to a further slowdown in investments. Also the recent geo-political risks may lead to a renewed bout of increased risk aversion in global financial markets. Overview of Indian Economy: The GDP growth of Indian economy was 4.7% in the year 2013-14. The economy has remained challenged as growth has been below 5% in the last 7 quarters between Q1, 2012-2013 to Q4, 2013-2014. The only exception in this period was Q2, 2013- 2014 when GDP grew by 5.2%. This slowdown has coincided with a decline in financial savings, low and sluggish growth in fixed capital formation over successive quarters, persistently high inflation, low business confidence and particularly inadequate structural policy measures which have had a profound effect on potential growth. The year witnessed sustained high inflation and a highly volatile exchange rate in the first half of the year. The subsequent tightening of monetary policy effectively choked economic recovery. Domestically, structural reforms did not proceed at the pace expected by markets, as bottlenecks continued to hamper investment projects, particularly in the critical power sector.

Since early September, external pressures have eased somewhat, in large part due to the postponement of “tapering” by the US Federal Reserve, which helped to stabilize global interest rates. This has led to a return of capital inflows. Simultaneously, the RBI took a number of measures to boost reserves, while the government has acted to reduce the current account deficit and shore up investor confidence. Indeed, the current account deficit has shrunk quite remarkably from a high of 4.7% of GDP in 2012-13 to 1.7% in 2013-14. As a result, the INR has recovered, and asset prices have moved higher. With the exception of agriculture, all the other sectors in the economy continued to remain weak in 2013-14. The industrial sector continued to lag and declined by 0.1%, a 22 year low. The entrenched stagnation in economic growth over two year’s reflects a subdued investment and consumption demand which has resulted in contraction in production of manufacturing sector, capital goods and consumer durables in the current year. Also, growth in services sector which is the largest contributor to GDP remained almost stagnant at 6.2% in 2013-14 with growth decelerating in the trade, hotel, transport and communication sector. The only sub-sector that recorded a strong growth of 12.9% was financing, insurance and real estate. India’s earlier consumption-lead growth story post 2008 continued to falter, with both private and government sector consumption decelerating in 2013-14. Growth in government consumption, which sharply picked up in the first quarter, remained subdued for the rest of the year as fiscal pressures intensified. Macro economic and policy uncertaintities, persisting inflation, tight liquidity conditions and high interest rates adversely impacted business environment in India in the year 2013-14. While the Company continued to focus on maximizing the domestic opportunities, it also strengthened its presence in the select overseas markets amidst strong competitive pressures. The core sectors such as infrastructure, power, minerals & metals, defence, oil & gas which hold business prospects for the Company, await policy decisions and structural reforms. Speedy resolution of issues, in these sectors, is important for boosting the Company’s prospects. The reform initiatives and their rigorous implementation by the new government is expected to remove the bottlenecks, presently impeding the economic growth in India.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Talent acquisition and retention remain the focus areas to augment the journey of internationalization to create a multicultural work force and for strengthening leadership cadre with appropriate domain competencies. The Company has a strong committed work force nurtured and backed up by its professional culture coupled with innovative HR process aimed at strategic alignment with the business objectives. Top performing employees are periodically identified and put through a six-step leadership development process. The Company’s in house Project Management Institute in Baroda hosts several programs on project execution excellence to complete projects in time and within cost.

OVERALL OUTLOOK

Looking at your company as a whole the management feels that there are several areas requiring focus. Investment of time and resources in key areas in the infrastructure trade can yield sustained long term growth at reasonable rates. The Company’s focus is primarily on incubating and developing such growth initiatives that impact overall strength of the organization and set it on firm ground for growth in the future.

The real estate sector witnessed a sharp decline in the absorption rate in the FY 2012-13. The sentiment of buyers during the year was cautious. New launches moderated during the year due to lower demand and regulatory hurdles. In the coming year the sector is expected to execute projects and foresees increase in sales across the market due to expected lowering of interest rates, improving affordability resulting in uptick in this sector.

RISKS AND CONCERN

The construction industry everywhere faces problems and challenges. However, in developing countries like India, these difficulties and challenges are present alongside a general situation of socio-economic stress, chronic resource shortages and institutional weaknesses. Compared with many other industries, the construction industry is subject to more risks due to the unique features of construction activities such as long gestation period, delays due to external factors, complicated approval and supervision processes, uncertain environment, extended working capital, design variations, coordination delays between project participants, shortage of unskilled/semi-skilled & skilled labour, land acquisition problem, occurrence of disputes, local political agitation and price inflation of construction inputs. These risks pertain to contractors, clients, even government bodies, subcontractors, suppliers and external issues. We endeavor to work from the feasibility phase onwards to address potential risks in time and also deploy people with construction and management knowledge from the inception to make sound preparation for carrying out safe, efficient and quality construction activities. To minimize risk, your company chooses its projects prudently, diversifies in various sectors, expands in geographies and strategically deploys men, machinery and capital. Your company is also undertaking fast-track short duration projects to avoid the risk associated with long gestation projects. It has put in place risk management policies, which is periodically reviewed and revamped by the Audit Committees well as Board of Director.

Share Capital

There has been no increase in the Equity Share Capital of the Company during the year under review.

CAUTIONARY STSTEMENT

Statements in this management discussion and analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company’s operations include a downtrend in the industry global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India , Government regulations, tax regimes applicable statues, litigations, labour relations and interest costs.

Auditors Certificate regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance under clause 49 of the Listing agreement.

To

The Members

RNB Industries Limited

RNB Industries Limited

We have examined the compliance conditions of Corporate Governance by Bio Whitegold Industries Limited for the year ended 31st March’ 2014 as stipulated in clause 49 of the listing agreement of the said Company with stock exchanges.

The Compliance conditions of Corporate Governance are the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to the procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance. It is neither an Audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statement of the Company.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we certify that the Company has complied with conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the above-mentioned Listing agreement.

We state that no investor grievance is pending for a period of exceeding one month as per the records maintained by the Shareholders’ grievance Committee.

We further state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future validity of the Company nor the efficiency and effectiveness by which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.