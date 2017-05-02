iifl-logo-icon 1
RNB Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.45
(-3.24%)
May 2, 2017|09:45:59 AM

RNB Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-2.28

0.1

1.61

0

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.32

0

Working capital

-2.28

0.47

-0.06

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-4.61

0.53

1.23

0.01

Capital expenditure

0

0.1

0

0

Free cash flow

-4.61

0.63

1.23

0.01

Equity raised

-2.24

-2.38

-4.97

-4.98

Investing

0

0

-2.58

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.85

-1.74

-6.32

-4.97

